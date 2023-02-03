Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Booking Holdings (BKNG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.53MM shares of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS). This represents 7.15% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.16MM shares and 8.35% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Jabil Circuit (JBL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL). This represents 9.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.31MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.90% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.39MM shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH). This represents 3.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.75MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.73MM shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7.04MM shares and 13.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.27MM shares of Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR). This represents 9.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.86MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS). This represents 8.95% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
State Street Updates Holdings in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.43MM shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). This represents 5.16% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 24.29MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial (COF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.10MM shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34.09MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Highwoods Properties (HIW) Matches Q4 FFO Estimates
Highwoods Properties (HIW) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.96 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this real estate...
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Hershey a Decade Ago
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing,...
NASDAQ
Mann Roy Updates Holdings in monday.com (MNDY)
Fintel reports that Mann Roy has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.88MM shares of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). This represents 12.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.87MM shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
