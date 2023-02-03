Read full article on original website
Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony
(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called “straw purchases” of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The bill...
Lawmakers discuss extending NM legislative session to 60 days every year
Monday, lawmakers went over the merits and costs of extending the legislative session to 60 days every year.
2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
YAHOO!
Democrats block GOP-backed crime bills targeting fentanyl, trafficking in New Mexico
Editor's note: This story was updated Feb. 6 to correct a misspelling of Rep. Bill Rehm's last name in one instance. Democrats stalled five Republican-led bills to increase penalties for both violent crime in New Mexico and drug trafficking this week in the State House of Representatives, amid calls for the state to crack down on its crime problem.
New Mexico’s Civil Rights Act stands for now
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years ago, the state’s legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act. The law, crafted in the wake of nationwide protests in response to the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, aims to add accountability to policing, according to its supporter. On Saturday, that act was challenged. Republican Representative John […]
errorsofenchantment.com
ABQ Journal highlights medical provider issues in NM
In Sunday’s Albuquerque Journal two stories highlighted the self-inflicted policy issue that are pushing doctors out of New Mexico. You can see the articles for yourself here and here along with a telling chart below. The stories echoed RGF’s solutions which include addressing the medical malpractice bill passed a...
Do New Mexico’s legislators get paid a salary? They could soon.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s legislature has a huge impact on all New Mexicans. At the Roundhouse 112 unpaid legislators gather every year to decide how billions of dollars get spent and decide what laws should be on the books across New Mexico. Given the importance of their work, some people are asking: Shouldn’t legislators […]
kunm.org
MON: Edgewood police say 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide, + More
Edgewood police: 3 teen deaths likely from carbon monoxide - Associated Press. Three teenagers have been found dead in a garage in the town of Edgewood and it appears to have been carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Monday. Edgewood police said the bodies were found Sunday and a propane heater...
losalamosreporter.com
Making Law Abiding New Mexicans Into Felons Is Extremism And Unlikely To Change Gun Deaths In The State
Image depicting outcome if the proposed laws to criminalize currently legal guns and magazines pass. At top is a Winchester Wildcat in 22lr with 10 rounds of 22lr ammunition. At bottom is a Glock style pistol with 9 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Courtesy Michael Ham. Los Alamos. nder two proposed...
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Advocates say free school meals would have wide-ranging benefits
When Sherry Hooper, executive director of The Food Depot, talks to the thousands of families across Northern New Mexico who use the regional food bank’s services, she hears a consistent story about household budgets. First, she said, families pay for fixed expenses: They make rent or mortgage payments; they...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to protect abortion rights and transgender health care in NM takes a step forward
An abortion rights supporter holds up a sign along with the trans and nonbinary pride flags in front of the federal courthouse in Downtown Albuquerque on the evening of Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) The first piece of legislation protecting abortion rights to begin...
Roundhouse Roundup: Restoring qualified immunity
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 4, legislators are set to debate a contentious topic fundamental to lawsuits against some public officials. Today, they’ll discuss qualified immunity. Currently, New Mexico prohibits using qualified immunity as a legal defense in civil rights cases. In 2021, legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, aimed at enhancing […]
Racino smoking ban bill moving through Roundhouse
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas. Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and […]
2 House bills compete to tackle ‘epidemic’ of organized retail crime in New Mexico
Lawmakers are looking to crack down on organized retail crime.
Group protests tabling of New Mexico bill involving rent control
Organizers said they will continue to push for SB 99 to be brought back up at the Roundhouse.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Advance One Bill To Crack Down On Shoplifting, Table Another
News video footage of shoplifters aiming handguns at store security guards during crime sprees told the story. Lawmakers who watched the footage, part of a KRQE newscast from last year, then acted to pass a bill aimed at stemming such shoplifting efforts. On Friday the members of the House Commerce...
New Mexico bill would ban straw gun purchases statewide
DID YOU KNOW: Straw purchases are already banned federally.
Santa Fe City Councilors propose new resolution for controversial obelisk
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Years after the controversial obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza was torn down by protestors, there’s finally a proposal on what’s next for what’s left of it. Some Santa Fe City Councilors are proposing a new resolution to address what some say has become an eyesore in the plaza. “One of […]
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico escalated Friday as Democratic state legislators advanced a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women’s access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats responds to abortion restrictions recently adopted in two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico where sentiments against the procedure run deep — and amid efforts by states across the nation to restrict abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. A legislative panel endorsed the bill on a party-line, 7-3 vote with opposition from Republican lawmakers who said they were bombarded with emails, phone calls and petitions from constituents in opposition. Additional hearings are planned before the House and Senate potentially votes on the bill, which is supported by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Anti-abortion ordinances, adopted over the past several months by officials in the cities of Hobbs, Clovis, Eunice, and Lea and Roosevelt counties, reference an obscure U.S. anti-obscenity law that prohibits shipping of medication or other materials intended to aid abortions.
KOAT 7
Senate committee tables bill that would allow rent control in New Mexico
Affordable housing in our state has become a priority for many New Mexicans. On Saturday, there was a rally where folks called for rent control. Rent control allows local government to place limits on how high property owners can increase rent. The People's Housing Project ran the rally, and they support a bill in the legislature that would allow for rent control.
