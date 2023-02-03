ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Bipartisan New Mexico bill would make firearm straw purchases a state felony

(The Center Square) - New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, are pushing for a tougher gun law in the state. The governor and Lane are supporting House Bill 306. It is a bill that would prohibit so-called “straw purchases” of firearms; it would make this practice a fourth-degree felony in New Mexico, according to a press release from the governor’s office. The bill...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

2 Senate bills tackle New Mexico nurse shortage

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is short more than 6,500 nurses. For most of the state, there’s an average of one mental health counselor for every thousand people. Monday, the Senate Education Committee discussed two bills to fix that problem. One bill would give the Higher Education Department $100,000 to conduct a feasibility study to […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico’s Civil Rights Act stands for now

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two years ago, the state’s legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act. The law, crafted in the wake of nationwide protests in response to the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd, aims to add accountability to policing, according to its supporter. On Saturday, that act was challenged. Republican Representative John […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

ABQ Journal highlights medical provider issues in NM

In Sunday’s Albuquerque Journal two stories highlighted the self-inflicted policy issue that are pushing doctors out of New Mexico. You can see the articles for yourself here and here along with a telling chart below. The stories echoed RGF’s solutions which include addressing the medical malpractice bill passed a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Advocates say free school meals would have wide-ranging benefits

When Sherry Hooper, executive director of The Food Depot, talks to the thousands of families across Northern New Mexico who use the regional food bank’s services, she hears a consistent story about household budgets. First, she said, families pay for fixed expenses: They make rent or mortgage payments; they...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Restoring qualified immunity

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday, February 4, legislators are set to debate a contentious topic fundamental to lawsuits against some public officials. Today, they’ll discuss qualified immunity. Currently, New Mexico prohibits using qualified immunity as a legal defense in civil rights cases. In 2021, legislators created the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, aimed at enhancing […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Racino smoking ban bill moving through Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bill to ban smoking in the state’s racinos is moving forward at the Roundhouse. House Bill 168 would change the Clean Indoor Air Act to remove racetracks with a gaming operator’s license from the list of smoking-permitted areas. Smoking would still be allowed at other licensed casinos, bingo parlors, and […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico escalated Friday as Democratic state legislators advanced a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women’s access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats responds to abortion restrictions recently adopted in two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico where sentiments against the procedure run deep — and amid efforts by states across the nation to restrict abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. A legislative panel endorsed the bill on a party-line, 7-3 vote with opposition from Republican lawmakers who said they were bombarded with emails, phone calls and petitions from constituents in opposition. Additional hearings are planned before the House and Senate potentially votes on the bill, which is supported by Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Anti-abortion ordinances, adopted over the past several months by officials in the cities of Hobbs, Clovis, Eunice, and Lea and Roosevelt counties, reference an obscure U.S. anti-obscenity law that prohibits shipping of medication or other materials intended to aid abortions.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Senate committee tables bill that would allow rent control in New Mexico

Affordable housing in our state has become a priority for many New Mexicans. On Saturday, there was a rally where folks called for rent control. Rent control allows local government to place limits on how high property owners can increase rent. The People's Housing Project ran the rally, and they support a bill in the legislature that would allow for rent control.
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy