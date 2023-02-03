If you like the idea of zooming down a mountain, you can now do it for real in Grafton, Illinois as there's a new mountain coaster and it's officially ready for prime time. As I shared in December of 2021, a mountain coaster had been announced for the Grafton, Illinois area. Good news. The Aerie's Alpine Coaster is now open and ready for high speed descents.

