Saint Louis, MO

advantagenews.com

Smoke rises during a burn day at Missouri state park

A controlled burn from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took place Sunday in St. Charles County causing a large plume of smoke to rise across the region for much of the afternoon. The planned event took place at the Confluence State Park and burned roughly 1,000 acres. One section...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Grafton, Illinois Alpine Coaster is Open – See What It’s Like

If you like the idea of zooming down a mountain, you can now do it for real in Grafton, Illinois as there's a new mountain coaster and it's officially ready for prime time. As I shared in December of 2021, a mountain coaster had been announced for the Grafton, Illinois area. Good news. The Aerie's Alpine Coaster is now open and ready for high speed descents.
GRAFTON, IL
kcur.org

Have you seen a mountain lion in Missouri? Here's why sightings are up this year

Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. The big predator was wiped out in Missouri in 1927. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation confirms five to 10 sightings each year of mountain lions wandering into the area from western states.
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Chinese balloon spotted drifting across southern Illinois

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was first tracked over Montana Thursday was allowed to continue drifting over the central U.S., eventually over Missouri by midday Friday and southern Illinois before sunset. The balloon was spotted over St. Joseph, Missouri, then on to Columbia and almost directly over St. Louis....
ILLINOIS STATE
Madison County Record

Man who fell from Skyjack scissor lift settles his suit

EAST ST. LOUIS – Tresean Gines of Park Forest, who fell from a Skyjack scissor lift while replacing lights outside Lowe’s in Fairview Heights, settled his claims against Lowe’s, Skyjack, and lift owner United Rental on Feb. 3. Skyjack also settled a third party claim against Gines’s...
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Two men hurt in crash in Pacific area

Men from Wildwood and Labadie were hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Sunday morning, Feb. 5, on Hwy. 100 east of Country Aire Lane in the Pacific area of Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mark Young, 42, of Wildwood was driving a 2020 Testa Model...
PACIFIC, MO
FOX2Now

Vehicle, body recovered from pond near Metro East hospital

O’FALLON, Ill. – Crews recovered a vehicle and body from a pond Monday near a Metro East hospital. The vehicle and body were found in the retention pond on the northwest side of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. Police have identified David Foster of Swansea, Illinois, as the victim.
O'FALLON, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday

DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road in Defiance, Missouri. A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F...
DEFIANCE, MO

