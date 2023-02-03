ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgehampton, NY

Daily Voice

This Suffolk County Town Among Best Places To Travel In 2023, Forbes Says

New Yorkers seeking their next great vacation destination need look no further than their own backyard, according to Forbes. Among the outlet’s list of the 50 best places to travel in 2023 is Long Island’s Riverhead. The historic Suffolk County town on the North Shore was admired for its many activities, including the Long Island Aquarium and the Jamesport Brewery. Visitors can also snap a picture of the “Big Duck,” a 20-feet-tall building shaped like a duck that was built in 1931, Forbes said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Investors buy North Fork’s Greenporter hotel

The Greenporter Hotel was snapped up by a Boston real estate firm — the first time in two decades the property has changed hands. Blue Flag Partners purchased the three-star hotel at 326 Front Street in Greenport, the Suffolk Times reported. The seller of the North Fork establishment said she received interest from dozens of hotel companies, but sold to Blue Flag because she felt it had a commitment to “the quality of life for residents of small maritime towns.”
GREENPORT, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Karasmatic Day Spa opens second location in Port Jefferson

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Karasmatic Day Spa on Jan. 19. Based in Bayport for over 14 years, the full service day spa recently opened its second location at 41 North Country Road in Port Jefferson across from Mather Hospital. The new location...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
PIX11

Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police

Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
FARMINGVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Shirley Woman Indicted For Driving Over Boy Twice, DA Says

A Long Island woman has been indicted for allegedly hitting a 15-year-old boy with her car and driving over him twice, and then trading in her car. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Monday, Feb. 6 that Jennifer Nelson, age 35, of Shirley. “This defendant – an...
SHIRLEY, NY

