This Suffolk County Town Among Best Places To Travel In 2023, Forbes Says
New Yorkers seeking their next great vacation destination need look no further than their own backyard, according to Forbes. Among the outlet’s list of the 50 best places to travel in 2023 is Long Island’s Riverhead. The historic Suffolk County town on the North Shore was admired for its many activities, including the Long Island Aquarium and the Jamesport Brewery. Visitors can also snap a picture of the “Big Duck,” a 20-feet-tall building shaped like a duck that was built in 1931, Forbes said.
Woman, 82, pronounced dead discovered alive at LI funeral home
A Long Island funeral home received a breathing 82-year-old woman on Saturday, despite being told she was dead, police said.
Early Addition: Sag Harbor has a serial backyard trespasser who simply 'stands at the water's edge'
Because going into a rich person's waterfront backyard to stare out into the sea is hot, here are your early links: Illegal weed might be better, Greenpoint is becoming Little Tokyo, Gen Z loves Shania Twain and more. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Investors buy North Fork’s Greenporter hotel
The Greenporter Hotel was snapped up by a Boston real estate firm — the first time in two decades the property has changed hands. Blue Flag Partners purchased the three-star hotel at 326 Front Street in Greenport, the Suffolk Times reported. The seller of the North Fork establishment said she received interest from dozens of hotel companies, but sold to Blue Flag because she felt it had a commitment to “the quality of life for residents of small maritime towns.”
tbrnewsmedia.com
Karasmatic Day Spa opens second location in Port Jefferson
The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Karasmatic Day Spa on Jan. 19. Based in Bayport for over 14 years, the full service day spa recently opened its second location at 41 North Country Road in Port Jefferson across from Mather Hospital. The new location...
Long Island man hit by 2 vehicles, killed in Farmingville: police
Editor’s note: Police initially said that the pedestrian’s first name was “Ronald.” They later issued a correction, saying that his first name was “Roland.” The story below has been updated to reflect this. — FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and died Sunday evening on Long Island, according to authorities. […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
(Mostly) True Things to share bad dates and laughs in Port Jefferson
When you’re on a mission to find your perfect match, it’s safe to say you’ll have some less-than-great experiences along the way. It happens to the best of us. Whether you’re partnered up or flying solo, an evening of Valentines-themed storytelling is sure to be relatable and entertaining.
82-year-old woman starts breathing at Miller Place funeral home after being pronounced dead
Officials say It's unclear if human error played a role or if it was a miraculous recovery.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: Decorating Valentine’s Day treats with the North Fork Flour Shoppe
On Saturday mornings during the winter, North Fork Flour Shoppe Owner Meghan Saccone parks her light-pink, retro dessert truck — and signature matching pink bicycle — outside the East End Food Market in Riverhead. There, she serves lines of hungry customers who queue up each week for a taste of her rotating assortment of sweet treats.
Albert's Pizzeria owners sell Lake Ronkonkoma restaurant after nearly 30 years in business
The owners of Albert's Pizzeria have sold the business that is known for its upside-down slice, where the cheese is under the sauce and crust.
Medford Business That Lost Employee In Fire Seeking Donations To Start Anew
A Medford business is looking for a fresh start after a fire destroyed their building and took the life of one of their employees over the weekend. Coast Milling Works, located at 58 Swan Street in Medford, was destroyed by a fire that happened around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, as previously…
Suffolk police rescue dog from Lake Ronkonkoma
There is no word on how the dog ended up in the water, but it's uninjured.
Pedestrian, 58, fatally struck by 2 vehicles on LI roadway: officials
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian on Long Island Sunday night, authorities said.
longisland.com
Suffolk DA: Former Long Island Attorney Accused of Stealing from Clients for Second Time
Douglas Valente, a former Long Island attorney, has been indicted for the second time, this time having been accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from a client, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. Valente of Boca Raton, Florida, 56, was charged with Grand Larceny only two months after having...
Police: Driver fled after striking at least 3 cars in Miller Place; no arrests
Police say the truck smashed into a wall and a basketball hoop at a neighbor's home.
Shirley Woman Indicted For Driving Over Boy Twice, DA Says
A Long Island woman has been indicted for allegedly hitting a 15-year-old boy with her car and driving over him twice, and then trading in her car. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Monday, Feb. 6 that Jennifer Nelson, age 35, of Shirley. “This defendant – an...
Police: 2 dead in Manorville crash
Officials say a van crashed into a tree on Wading River Manor Road around 2:30 p.m.
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
DWI Crash: Teenage Girl Charged After 2 Seriously Injured In Dix Hills
A teenage girl has been accused of driving drunk after an overnight crash that seriously injured two people near a Long Island intersection. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in Dix Hills. The 17-year-old girl was driving a 2010 Honda Civic with three passengers eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway,...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Power Outages On Long Island
More than a thousand customers are without power as strong winds pummel Long Island early Friday evening, Feb. 3. As of 5:45 p.m., there were 1,560 customers in the dark across Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to PSEG Long Island’s outage map. The outages come as a powerful cold...
