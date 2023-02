(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) – The Carnegie Mellon University women's basketball team closed a home weekend with an 85-61 victory against Brandeis University to sweep the season series with the Judges for the third straight time. The Tartans are now 11-9 overall and 2-7 in the University Athletic Association. The Judges are now 6-14 and 1-8.

