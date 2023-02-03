ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yale.edu

Leitner observatory re-opens planetarium theater

Stargazing on Science Hill is back at full strength. Yale’s Leitner Family Observatory and Planetarium, which has been closed for shows since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recently resumed its weekly planetarium shows, visits from school groups, and public viewing nights. For Leitner’s legion of fans — both...
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy