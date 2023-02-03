Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
NHL legend Dominik Hasek slams league for allowing Alex Ovechkin's son to skate at All-Star event
Hockey Hall of Famer Dominik Hasek slammed the NHL for allowing Alexander Ovechkin's son to take part in All-Star Game festivities on Friday night.
NHL
Ovechkin slides stick at Pastrnak during NHL All-Star Game
Capitals forward attempts new defensive move on Bruins forward. Alex Ovechkin playfully tosses his stick up ice after being thwarted by David Pastrnak before Pastrnak nets a goal. 00:52 •. Alex Ovechkin got saucy with his defense during the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. The Washington Capitals captain and Metropolitan...
markerzone.com
GARY BETTMAN ADDRESSES HASEK'S COMMENTS ON SERGEI/ALEXANDER OVECHKIN
Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has been very vocal regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On several occasions over the last eleven months, through his social media, Hasek has called out the NHL on their handling of the situation and for not banning Russian players from playing in the league.
Yardbarker
Throwback: Wayne Gretzky returns to Edmonton at the 1989 NHL All-Star Game
The 1989 NHL All-Star Game was a homecoming for Wayne Gretzky. He had already suited up as an opponent at the Northlands Coliseum earlier in the season but Gretzky captaining the Campbell Conference gave fans in Edmonton an opportunity to again cheer for him as one of their own for a final time.
NHL
Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume
Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
novacapsfans.com
The Five Best And Worst Trades By Capitals GM MacLellan
With the 2022-23 NHL Trade Deadline now 27 days away, NoVa Caps looks at the five best and worst trades that Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan has made since taking over in May 2014. Five Best. 5. G Vitek Vanecek From Seattle Kraken (In Exchange For Winnipeg Jets’ 2023 Second-Round...
theScore
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star Game
The NHL is headed to Toronto for the 2024 All-Star Game, commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday ahead of this year's edition in Florida. "We are thrilled to bring the Honda NHL All-Star Game back to Toronto for the ninth time and to shine a spotlight on our current stars in a setting that evokes over a century of league history," Bettman said.
chatsports.com
2023 NHL All-Star Game Open Thread
With the Skills Competition in the rear view mirror, the 2023 NHL All-Star Game is set to happen today. The format is the same as its been in previous years with 3-on-3 play being the game state. The Central and Pacific Division All-Stars will clash at approximately 3:00 before giving way to Artemiy Panarin, Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, and the rest of the Metropolitan Division team as the square off against the Atlantic Division.
Sports Business Journal
Sellout crowd fuels NHL All-Star Weekend success
The NHL All-Star Game was played on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 19,250 at FLA Live Arena. Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk, the All-Star Game MVP, scored four goals and had three assists in front of the home crowd. The All-Star festivities were a "boon to South Florida and to the Panthers." NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the All-Star Game, skills competition and other activities during the week "brought more than 7,000 guests to South Florida with an estimated economic impact" of $25-30M. The success of All-Star Week has the NHL "looking at bringing more events to South Florida, including possibly an outdoor game." Before Saturday’s game, it had been 20 years since the Panthers last hosted an NHL All-Star Game, but team President Matthew Caldwell said that the team’s "improvement on the ice and ability to host marquee events like the NHL draft and the All-Star Game has helped put the Panthers on the map." Caldwell: “Folks are really starting to take us serious now, especially with the winning" (South Florida SUN-SENTINEL, 2/4).
