The NHL All-Star Game was played on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 19,250 at FLA Live Arena. Panthers LW Matthew Tkachuk, the All-Star Game MVP, scored four goals and had three assists in front of the home crowd. The All-Star festivities were a "boon to South Florida and to the Panthers." NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the All-Star Game, skills competition and other activities during the week "brought more than 7,000 guests to South Florida with an estimated economic impact" of $25-30M. The success of All-Star Week has the NHL "looking at bringing more events to South Florida, including possibly an outdoor game." Before Saturday’s game, it had been 20 years since the Panthers last hosted an NHL All-Star Game, but team President Matthew Caldwell said that the team’s "improvement on the ice and ability to host marquee events like the NHL draft and the All-Star Game has helped put the Panthers on the map." Caldwell: “Folks are really starting to take us serious now, especially with the winning" (South Florida SUN-SENTINEL, 2/4).

2 DAYS AGO