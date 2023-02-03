Read full article on original website
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
33-year-old Geneva resident shot on Seneca St.
The Geneva Police Department is asking for information related to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.
Man grazed in shooting on Cottage Street, RPD investigates
Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening.
Brighton police: Two suspects armed with plastic shovel rob Brighton 7-11
Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.
Morning News Brief
Movie theaters haven’t been doing well lately and AMC theaters have one answer. America’s largest movie chain announced that the prices of a ticket will now be based on seat location, meaning seats in the front will be cheaper while more desirable seats in the middle will now cost more. The ticket pricing initiative, called Sightline at AMC, will roll out at all of its roughly 1,000 movie theaters by the end of the year. AMC said a seating map will show the adjusted prices and Sightline will only be used on showings after 4 pm. Members of the AMC subscription service, Stubs A List, will be able to get preferred seating at no extra charge.
Earthquake shakes western New York
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.
Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism
GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday
How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight …. It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Read more: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/ukraine-crisis/how-local-donations-are-helping-ukrainians-fight-for-freedom-and-whats-needed-next/. Honorees for Rochester St. Patty’s Day...
Rush-Henrietta school employee arrested for sending ‘inappropriate’ messages to student
A Rush-Henrietta Central School District substitute employee was arrested in mid-January and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from Rush-Henrietta Interim Superintendent Dr. Pamela Kissel.
RPD: Man injured in hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
Honorees for Rochester St. Paddy’s Day parade announced
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The honorees for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade were announced Sunday. Honorees include former Miss U.S.A. Mary Therese Friel, and News 8’s very own Sports Director Thad Brown as Sportsperson of the year! Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will be Grand Marshal this year. Vice President of the […]
Two businesses the latest victims in series of burglaries in Rochester
The Rochester Police Department has not announced that any suspects were taken into custody and ask anyone with information to call 911.
Polar Plunge brings hundreds into the chilly waters of Lake Ontario for Special Olympics
Close to 1,500 people, many dressed in a variety of wild costumes, braved the cold waters of Lake Ontario at Ontario Beach Park on Sunday for the annual Polar Plunge sponsored by Special Olympics. It’s a fundraiser for that organization, and even though participants were lucky they weren’t facing the...
New York State Police urges to be aware of scam scenarios
Getting a notification from a phone number or email you don't recognize? The New York State Police is warning the public of a recent increase of scams.
Firefighters called to Lyell Road in Gates
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews in Gates battled a house fire on Lyell Road in single-digit temperatures Friday night. The call came in around 8:00 p.m. The road was closed as crews worked to put the fire out. Firefighters at the scene did not provide any information about any potential injuries, or a cause […]
Over 150 people served at the return of Brockport’s “Souper” Bowl
After a three-year hiatus, co-chairs Andrea Perry and Barb Grady were well-prepared to host Souper Bowl IV on January 21, sponsored by the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI). Proceeds benefit the SSAI for senior programming, a high school scholarship, and contributions to local charities. During the winter season there is...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen
UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
