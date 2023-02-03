Movie theaters haven’t been doing well lately and AMC theaters have one answer. America’s largest movie chain announced that the prices of a ticket will now be based on seat location, meaning seats in the front will be cheaper while more desirable seats in the middle will now cost more. The ticket pricing initiative, called Sightline at AMC, will roll out at all of its roughly 1,000 movie theaters by the end of the year. AMC said a seating map will show the adjusted prices and Sightline will only be used on showings after 4 pm. Members of the AMC subscription service, Stubs A List, will be able to get preferred seating at no extra charge.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO