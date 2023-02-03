ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

Movie theaters haven’t been doing well lately and AMC theaters have one answer. America’s largest movie chain announced that the prices of a ticket will now be based on seat location, meaning seats in the front will be cheaper while more desirable seats in the middle will now cost more. The ticket pricing initiative, called Sightline at AMC, will roll out at all of its roughly 1,000 movie theaters by the end of the year. AMC said a seating map will show the adjusted prices and Sightline will only be used on showings after 4 pm. Members of the AMC subscription service, Stubs A List, will be able to get preferred seating at no extra charge.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Parolee convicted for fatal shooting during Rochester robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee arrested in Alabama for a fatal shooting in Rochester was convicted of murder, robbery, and more Monday. Prosecutors say Jarrelle Williams, 39, shot Sharell Brown and another person during a robbery on Phelps Avenue in April, 2022. Brown did not survive. The second victim, severely injured, was able to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Geneseo man arrested for neighborhood vandalism

GENESEO, N.Y. – On January 29, Livingston County Deputies responded to a home on West Lake Road in the Town of Geneseo for the report of a vehicle window smashed out, a garage door window smashed out, and damage to a shed. While investigating that incident, deputies found two other homes in the immediate area that had garage windows and residential windows broken.
GENESEO, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Your News 8 Forecast for Rochester at 6 Saturday

How local donations are helping Ukrainians’ fight …. It’s been almost one year exactly since Russia invaded Ukraine. Throughout this war, the generosity from people in Rochester has been seen on the frontlines helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom. Read more: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/ukraine-crisis/how-local-donations-are-helping-ukrainians-fight-for-freedom-and-whats-needed-next/. Honorees for Rochester St. Patty’s Day...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
AMHERST, NY
News 8 WROC

Honorees for Rochester St. Paddy’s Day parade announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The honorees for this year’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade were announced Sunday. Honorees include former Miss U.S.A. Mary Therese Friel, and News 8’s very own Sports Director Thad Brown as Sportsperson of the year! Gates Keystone Club Police Pipes and Drums will be Grand Marshal this year. Vice President of the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Firefighters called to Lyell Road in Gates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews in Gates battled a house fire on Lyell Road in single-digit temperatures Friday night. The call came in around 8:00 p.m. The road was closed as crews worked to put the fire out. Firefighters at the scene did not provide any information about any potential injuries, or a cause […]
GATES, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Over 150 people served at the return of Brockport’s “Souper” Bowl

After a three-year hiatus, co-chairs Andrea Perry and Barb Grady were well-prepared to host Souper Bowl IV on January 21, sponsored by the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI). Proceeds benefit the SSAI for senior programming, a high school scholarship, and contributions to local charities. During the winter season there is...
BROCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office finds missing Hilton teen

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Izabella Wrobel has been located, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. She is safe and in good health, officials said. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing teenager last seen Sunday morning. The MCSO says 14-year-old Izabella […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY

