School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Parents will spend countless hours coming up with a unique baby name but when it comes to dogs — we too often pick a physical characteristic and move one. Right, Spot? Your badass baby deserves a badass name — but the same goes for a badass dog name.
No dog breed is genuinely bad, but some of them are simply more difficult to own than others. Before discussing why Goldendoodles are the worst canines, it is crucial to note that I don’t really think that, it’s just that they can be tough to handle sometimes. They’re...
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and, well, let nature do its thing. The...
The latest craze for dogs is enrichment toys. It’s a great way for them to keep their brain active, challenge themselves and of course play. Plus, there are hundreds of different kinds of toys so every dog will love at least one. Or maybe you don’t even need to...
Ralphie needs a home and a shelter is helping with an amusing post about the pup. The Niagara SPCA is being real about the doggo saying “We don’t actually have too many nice things to say so we’re just going to come out with it,” and adding “at first glance, he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog.
When it comes to training, some of the cues your dog can learn are actually fun. Outside of being adorable, teaching your dog to spin in a circle, dance, give high fives, and so much more can actually have a purpose in training. Some of my clients think it‘s silly...
Just a dog?
When we first brought our dog Bandit home around a year ago I had a similar thought to when my first child was born. Am I enough for him? Can I give him enough attention and love, and stimulate his brain? I also was overwhelmed by the thought that even though I have had dogs all my life this one was different, and I had a lot to learn.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 12, 2022. It has since been updated. Have you ever woken up to find your dog cuddled up next to you in bed? For a dog lover, it's undoubtedly one of the most amazing feelings ever. One couple was in for a surprise when they saw the puppy cuddled up in bed with them was not theirs! The Tennessee couple shared on Facebook the hilarious story and said the puppy had made itself at home and was comfortably tucked in their bed, showing no signs of wanting to leave. Julie Johnson of Benton and her husband, Jimmy, were used to their three dogs sleeping with them in bed and they didn't really notice when the unknown dog crept into their bed and made itself comfortable. Julie shared images of the dog sprawled on her bed, looking like it was right at home, reported PEOPLE.
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Dogs will eat just about anything you put in front of them. At least that’s how it goes in our household. Our dogs will even all the veggies we put out. We’re extremely lucky because it’s not every day a child, both human and furry, will eat all the vegetables on their plate.
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Welcome to the Dogington Post’s “The Weekly Roundup” where we scour the internet for the funniest posts about our furry friends. This week, we present you funny...
Your new Dachshund is super friendly and gentle with you, but you were surprised to find out this dog is not a fan of other people?. Moreover, some Dachshunds might even be uncomfortable with strangers. What is the reason for this? Why is my Dachshund so afraid of people?. You...
These dogs are just so inspiring.
