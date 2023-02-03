GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The top-ranked Good Hope Lady Raiders hosted this year’s 4A, Area 13 Tournament and tipped off their postseason run with a matchup against East Lawrence. The Lady Raiders smothered East Lawrence on the defensive end of the floor on their way to a 57-12 win and one of the many highlights on the offensive end came from Ivey Maddox. The junior eclipsed to 2,000-point mark early in the first half and helped Good Hope secure a spot in the 4A, Area 13 championship game Thursday night. Ivey Maddox scored the first eight points of the game for...

