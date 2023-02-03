Read full article on original website
WEAR
District Championships decided in girls High School basketball
Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, West Florida Tech and Jay all won district championship games in girls basketball, Friday night. The game of the night was the District One-5A matchup between Fort Walton Beach, the third-ranked team in the state in Class 5A, and 10th-ranked Pine Forest. Even though the Vikings...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville girls basketball advances to MHSAA Class 6A, District 1 championship game
STARKVILLE — Heading into the third quarter, Starkville girls basketball looked to be in control in its MHSAA Class 6A, District 1 first round game against Oxford on Monday. Benefitting from playing in front of a home crowd, the Yellow Jackets used that to their advantage, coming out with energy and maintaining that into the half.
PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders handle East Lawrence 57-12 to advance to area tournament finals
GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The top-ranked Good Hope Lady Raiders hosted this year’s 4A, Area 13 Tournament and tipped off their postseason run with a matchup against East Lawrence. The Lady Raiders smothered East Lawrence on the defensive end of the floor on their way to a 57-12 win and one of the many highlights on the offensive end came from Ivey Maddox. The junior eclipsed to 2,000-point mark early in the first half and helped Good Hope secure a spot in the 4A, Area 13 championship game Thursday night. Ivey Maddox scored the first eight points of the game for...
Middle school basketball: Gilbert girls take top seed into county tourney
GILBERT – The Gilbert Middle School girls' basketball team is taking the top seed into this week's Mingo County Tournament as the Lady Lions defeated rival Burch, 31-21, on Wednesday night at home. The Lady Lions improved to 14-1 on the season with the win and closed out county...
STATE BOUND: RCS Lady Warriors win in OT to reach TMSAA Class A tournament
The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors defeated Newport Grammar School 42-34 in an overtime thriller to capture the TMSAA Class A Section 1 championship at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport on Saturday. “I’m very proud of the team this year. We have fought and fought and fought all season. We’ve had four matchups with Newport, but we came ready today,” said RCS coach Latosha Jackson. “We have some sixth-graders who really stepped up. Rylee (Sivert) and Kenady (Deal) have led this team this year,...
High school boys basketball: North Marion dampens Vanguard's Senior Night with 56-48 win
Vanguard and North Marion saved their last game of the regular season for a rivalry rematch. For the third time this season, both teams stepped on the court, this time looking for their last win of the regular season. The Colts took their second win over the Knights, 56-48, on...
Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school girls basketball (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)
By Steve Andrews Some of the top performances from last week in Arkansas girls prep basketball ... Lexi Franklin, BoonevilleThe junior scored a game-high 26 points in the Bearcats’ 63-29 win over Two Rivers. Riley Bryant, Central Arkansas ChristianThe senior poured in a game-high 34 ...
