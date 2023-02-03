ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

District Championships decided in girls High School basketball

Crestview, Fort Walton Beach, West Florida Tech and Jay all won district championship games in girls basketball, Friday night. The game of the night was the District One-5A matchup between Fort Walton Beach, the third-ranked team in the state in Class 5A, and 10th-ranked Pine Forest. Even though the Vikings...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders handle East Lawrence 57-12 to advance to area tournament finals

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The top-ranked Good Hope Lady Raiders hosted this year’s 4A, Area 13 Tournament and tipped off their postseason run with a matchup against East Lawrence. The Lady Raiders smothered East Lawrence on the defensive end of the floor on their way to a 57-12 win and one of the many highlights on the offensive end came from Ivey Maddox. The junior eclipsed to 2,000-point mark early in the first half and helped Good Hope secure a spot in the 4A, Area 13 championship game Thursday night. Ivey Maddox scored the first eight points of the game for...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Rogersville Review

STATE BOUND: RCS Lady Warriors win in OT to reach TMSAA Class A tournament

The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors defeated Newport Grammar School 42-34 in an overtime thriller to capture the TMSAA Class A Section 1 championship at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport on Saturday. “I’m very proud of the team this year. We have fought and fought and fought all season. We’ve had four matchups with Newport, but we came ready today,” said RCS coach Latosha Jackson. “We have some sixth-graders who really stepped up. Rylee (Sivert) and Kenady (Deal) have led this team this year,...
ROGERSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy