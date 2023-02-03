ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vincennespbs.org

Youth baseball is back in Bicknell

Kids in Bicknell will have a new opportunity this summer. The city is partnering with the board of parks and recreation and the North Knox Youth Baseball league. They’ll be offering summer recreational baseball and softball. The league will form teams in Bicknell and use the baseball facilities at...
BICKNELL, IN
WTOK-TV

West Lauderdale girl’s soccer crowned 4A state champs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Lady Knights soccer beat Stone 5-0 to secure their fifth state championship in the last 8 years. The Lady Knights had three players score in the game to lock in their first state championship since 2020. Senior forward Kristen Phillips was the first player...
WEST, MS
Talk Media

Coral Springs High School Cheerleading Team Earns 11th Place at State Semifinals

Coral Springs High School Cheerleading Team officially competed in the State Championship on Saturday at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at the University of Florida. After winning third place in Regionals, the Colts qualified for the State Semifinals, went against 19 schools, and finished 11th. Despite not advancing to the final, CSHS finished an incredible year and featured a second-place finish in the BCAA Championship.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs

WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
FOX40

Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball

(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center.  The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11.  •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

