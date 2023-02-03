Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss The Rest Of The Season
The Golden State Warriors have announced that Ryan Rollins will undergo surgery.
Prep basketball: Division I playoff field might be deepest ever with top teams and talent
The regular season ends this week for high school basketball teams across the region, setting the stage for the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
vincennespbs.org
Youth baseball is back in Bicknell
Kids in Bicknell will have a new opportunity this summer. The city is partnering with the board of parks and recreation and the North Knox Youth Baseball league. They’ll be offering summer recreational baseball and softball. The league will form teams in Bicknell and use the baseball facilities at...
Edgewood girls soccer heads into playoffs undefeated for the second year in a row
Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options. Ahead of the 2023 state soccer playoffs, Edgewood's girls' soccer team finds itself in a similar position as last year — undefeated. The Red Wolves also repeated as district champions this season but are hoping to end...
WTOK-TV
West Lauderdale girl’s soccer crowned 4A state champs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale Lady Knights soccer beat Stone 5-0 to secure their fifth state championship in the last 8 years. The Lady Knights had three players score in the game to lock in their first state championship since 2020. Senior forward Kristen Phillips was the first player...
Past meets present: Clinton's historic 1998-99 girls basketball team to be honored
By Kyle Sutherland CLINTON – The nostalgia will be thick Tuesday night in Yellowjacket Arena and a couple of family ties will make the night even more memorable. Twenty-four years ago, a Lady Yellowjackets girls basketball team achieved success that had not been eclipsed since winning the ...
Coral Springs High School Cheerleading Team Earns 11th Place at State Semifinals
Coral Springs High School Cheerleading Team officially competed in the State Championship on Saturday at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at the University of Florida. After winning third place in Regionals, the Colts qualified for the State Semifinals, went against 19 schools, and finished 11th. Despite not advancing to the final, CSHS finished an incredible year and featured a second-place finish in the BCAA Championship.
Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs
WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
Golden 1 Center to host California state championships for high school basketball
(KTXL) — The state champions in California high school basketball will be crowned at the Golden 1 Center. The downtown Sacramento venue announced Monday that it will host the California Interscholastic Federation State Basketball Championships on March 10-11. •Video Above: Eagles super fans ready for Super Bowl LVII Six state championship games will be played […]
