Oakland, CA

CBS San Francisco

Kinfolx helping revive downtown Oakland with gathering space for Black inclusion

OAKLAND -- With neighborhoods gentrifying in the Bay Area, there's one business in Oakland doing what it can to celebrate the heartbeat of connections for Black and Brown people.  Kinfolx is a coffee and wine shop on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland. The owners call it a gathering space. "That's what we wanted to create," said Creighton Davis, one of the co-creators of Kinfolx. "A space that was a blank canvas. When you see these empty, open spaces they naturally mean there's a void there. When you think of a void most people think oh there's nothing to fill...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley

Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar

A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police chiefs meet to wrestle with issues of diversity, staffing

OAKLAND -- A one-of-a-kind meeting this week where most of the Black police chiefs in the Bay Area held a summit and talked about solutions to hiring and retaining officers and ways to build trust in the communities. The event was planned before the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols.  But chiefs said what happened in Memphis showed them it's more than just hiring Black and Brown officers, it's even more important to have the right culture in place.They believed the recent beating death of Nichols set law enforcement back decades."I am extremely troubled by what I'm seeing in Memphis,"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA

San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Double shooting in Oakland leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police continue to investigate a weekend shooting where one person was killed and another was injured. The violence was reported Sunday afternoon on East 18th Street near Foothill Boulevard, and was detected by the ShotSpotter system. Two wounded people were found by police; both were rushed...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors

Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

