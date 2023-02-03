Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local JMU alumnus devastated to hear about crash that killed three students
People across the Commonwealth remain in mourning after a car crash Thursday night claimed the lives of three James Madison University sophomores and sent two, including the driver, to the hospital in critical condition.
theriver953.com
JMU students involved in fatal accident have been identified
Five sophomores from James Madison University (JMU) were involved in a single vehicle accident in Hardy County West Virginia Feb 2. Three of the 5 were pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were airlifted to the hospital both in critical...
JMU students killed in crash identified
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
JMU IDs Three Virginia Students Killed In Crash
Officials at James Madison University have identified the three Virginia students who were killed in a West Virginia crash last week.John “Luke” Fergusson, of Richmond, Nicholas Troutman, of Richmond, and Joshua Mardis, of Williamsburg, all died in the Thursday, Feb. 2 crash, when the driver lost c…
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. There were five men […]
hhsmedia.com
What’s all the beef about?
Dr. Hensley speaks to impact of physical violence between students on administration, student body, learning environment. Dr. Melissa Hensley has been a school administrator for 18 years and a principal for all but two of those years. Over the course of her career, she has learned the common practices used in high schools in relation to student disagreements and altercations, as well as the challenges that come along with these practices.
Augusta Free Press
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
schillingshow.com
Code red: Social media threat paralyzes Albemarle High School
A “non-specific” social media threat was levied against Albemarle High School (AHS) earlier today. The warning reportedly was “airdropped” to AHS students at approximately 12:45 PM. Concerned for their safety, some student-recipients advised Principal Darah Bonham of the menacing message. Unnamed sources claim that Bonham did...
wfxrtv.com
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Three James Madison University (JMU) students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday. The single-vehicle crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, on Route...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
wsvaonline.com
Local nurse joins Governors administration
An Augusta County R-N is now a member of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Yesterday, the governor’s office announced that Georgia Alvis-Long, of Waynesboro, will serve a full four-year term on the commonwealth elections board. She was appointed last year to complete the term of then-Norfolk public defender Jamilah LeCruise, who resigned her seat.
WSLS
Amherst students, staff mourn the loss of three students
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools’ superintendent is speaking out after the tragic loss of three students over winter break. Monday, a third student was identified as a victim: Amherst County High School senior, Myson Sylvestre. The 18-year-old’s body was found in the Rockfish River in...
breezejmu.org
What to do if your car gets towed in Harrisonburg
JMU students have historically voiced frustrations with on-campus parking, but it’s tight at off-campus housing as well. On any given weekend night, a tow truck can probably be seen roaming the streets of Southview, Copper Beech and other apartment complexes with high student populations. Cars can be towed for...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville struggling to fill hundreds of job vacancies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has approved more than 1,000 jobs, but hundreds of them are still unfilled. Interim City Manager Michael Rogers says Charlottesville is already working to get that number down. “We recently hired a new recruiter in the Human Resource Department who will be devoted full time...
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
bcvoice.org
Lights Out at Bridgewater
Bridgewater, Va.- On Feb. 1, a transformer on Main Street in Bridgewater caught fire, causing an all-day power outage on campus and the surrounding areas from around 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During the morning hours, the Kline Campus Center was the only place on campus that had power, due...
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill to compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’
A Virginia puppy rescued from the Envigo breeding facility is ready for her close-up on this year’s “Puppy Bowl.”
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville café offering potato-based donuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Spudnuts closed down in 2016, but the Bradbury Cafe is now offering a solution. A hidden gem on the Downtown Mall, the café has a pastry chef telling people to look no further for potato-based donuts. A new version Spudnuts, some are calling...
cbs19news
Another former city mayor announces run for 54th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Charlottesville mayor and city councilor David Brown is vying for the Democratic nomination in the open 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Charlottesville City Council until 2011. He also worked...
WHSV
Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
Comments / 0