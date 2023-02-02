FITCHBURG, Wis. — Little Johns, which makes roughly 16,000 meals a week for Madison community members in need, recently announced they are suspending their operations. Little John’s had been operating from 411 Prairie Heights Drive and was receiving reduced rent from the owner. Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John’s, said he and the landlord had a clear understanding that Feb. 18 would be the last day of his lease.

