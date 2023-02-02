ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW

MILWAUKEE - Snow and rain are likely Thursday, Feb. 9, but central and western Wisconsin will be in the bullseye this time. Most of southeast Wisconsin will only get a glancing blow of snow and see mostly rain. Starting early Thursday morning and continuing through Friday morning, widespread rain and...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wpr.org

Tubas in Wisconsin: Getting down to brass tacks

It feels like everyone’s dad in Wisconsin plays the tuba. That was Elizabeth Renner’s impression after she moved to Madison from Chicago a year ago. Her other thought was that people are still very much into polka music. "Shouldn’t that have died out decades ago?" she said.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Madison-area restaurants step up for Little John’s during a time of need

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Little Johns, which makes roughly 16,000 meals a week for Madison community members in need, recently announced they are suspending their operations. Little John’s had been operating from 411 Prairie Heights Drive and was receiving reduced rent from the owner. Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John’s, said he and the landlord had a clear understanding that Feb. 18 would be the last day of his lease.
MADISON, WI
WJFW-TV

Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license

MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism

For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckersspine.com

Wisconsin hospital names orthopedic surgeon as chief of staff

Jason Habeck, MD, was promototed to Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center's chief of staff. Dr. Habeck has worked with the hospital since 2018 and is a hip and knee replacement specialist, Watertown Medical Regional Medical Center said in a Jan. 31 news release. He recently began using the Velys robotic system.
WATERTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Susan Lane subdivision moves forward

CEDARBURG — Another new residential development in the city of Cedarburg is moving forward. The Cedarburg Common Council last week approved rezoning and amending the city’s Comprehensive Use Plan for the Stone Lake Condominiums project, which involves a 41-acre parcel located at 6660 Susan Lane. The site was annexed into the city last April.
CEDARBURG, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design

Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
JANESVILLE, WI
On Milwaukee

Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11

If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

