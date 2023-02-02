Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snow and rain likely Thursday; highest totals NW
MILWAUKEE - Snow and rain are likely Thursday, Feb. 9, but central and western Wisconsin will be in the bullseye this time. Most of southeast Wisconsin will only get a glancing blow of snow and see mostly rain. Starting early Thursday morning and continuing through Friday morning, widespread rain and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
wpr.org
Tubas in Wisconsin: Getting down to brass tacks
It feels like everyone’s dad in Wisconsin plays the tuba. That was Elizabeth Renner’s impression after she moved to Madison from Chicago a year ago. Her other thought was that people are still very much into polka music. "Shouldn’t that have died out decades ago?" she said.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
Daily Cardinal
WisDOT closes public comment period for controversial I-94 ‘East-West Corridor’ expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) closed the online public comment period Tuesday for the controversial expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 “East-West Corridor,” a heavily used commuter road commonly used by drivers entering downtown Milwaukee from Madison. The current plan, announced in a 2022 WisDOT newsletter, would expand...
spectrumnews1.com
Madison-area restaurants step up for Little John’s during a time of need
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Little Johns, which makes roughly 16,000 meals a week for Madison community members in need, recently announced they are suspending their operations. Little John’s had been operating from 411 Prairie Heights Drive and was receiving reduced rent from the owner. Chef Dave Heide, the founder of Little John’s, said he and the landlord had a clear understanding that Feb. 18 would be the last day of his lease.
WJFW-TV
Two Wisconsin legislators propose a lifetime fishing license
MADISON (WJFW) - Two Wisconsin legislators are proposing a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal this week. “Many people take up fishing in childhood and continue to fish for decades,” said Sen. Testin. “This bill would let anglers make...
Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism
For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
beckersspine.com
Wisconsin hospital names orthopedic surgeon as chief of staff
Jason Habeck, MD, was promototed to Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center's chief of staff. Dr. Habeck has worked with the hospital since 2018 and is a hip and knee replacement specialist, Watertown Medical Regional Medical Center said in a Jan. 31 news release. He recently began using the Velys robotic system.
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Susan Lane subdivision moves forward
CEDARBURG — Another new residential development in the city of Cedarburg is moving forward. The Cedarburg Common Council last week approved rezoning and amending the city’s Comprehensive Use Plan for the Stone Lake Condominiums project, which involves a 41-acre parcel located at 6660 Susan Lane. The site was annexed into the city last April.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Tour Hy-Vee's new Janesville store, with its 'totally reimagined' design
Hy-Vee shoppers in Wisconsin will have two more locations to shop from as the grocery retailer opens its newest stores in Janesville and Oregon on Tuesday. Inside the Janesville location, shoppers familiar with the Iowa-based chain will find a “totally reimagined” store that features a welcoming signature fireplace as shoppers enter. A large seating area inside is a centerpiece to the store’s expansive food hall, which includes Mia Italian, HyChi and Hibachi, Nori Sushi, Market Grille, Long Island Deli and Wahlburgers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No injuries reported in Town of Oconomowoc house fire Monday afternoon
TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — The Western Lakes Fire District was dispatched Monday afternoon to a two story single family house fire on Mill Street in the Town of Oconomowoc, according to a press release by the Western Lakes Fire District. The initial call to report the fire was made...
nbc15.com
Rural Wisconsin mom hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking by sharing her son’s story
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rural Wisconsin mom is ready to share her story. In 2016, her son was human trafficked in Madison and she says this is not the last time you are going to hear about these situations. She wants other parents to know what she went through, so they can understand what signs to look for.
On Milwaukee
Bakehouse 23 to bring whimsical treats to South Milwaukee starting Feb. 11
If it’s been a while since you ventured to South Milwaukee, you might want to make it a point to pay a visit. Recent years have brought numerous new businesses to Milwaukee Street, a growing Downtown strip which currently houses businesses including South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats, Immortal Toys & Collectables and Omen Subculture clothing stores along with longer term businesses like Avenue Coffeehouse.
