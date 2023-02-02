4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for 4D-150 Genetic Medicine for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Novel celery seed-derived medicine given after clot treatment may improve stroke outcomes
People who had an ischemic (clot-caused) stroke and were treated with a clot-busting medication and/or mechanical clot removal and also received butylphthalide, a medication initially compounded from celery seed, experienced milder neurological symptoms with better functioning at three months after the stroke, compared to stroke patients who had their clots treated but received a placebo medication, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2023. The meeting, to be held in person in Dallas and virtually Feb. 8-10, 2023, is a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health.
drugstorenews.com
FDA clears AstraZeneca’s Airsupra
Airsupra is the first and only rescue medication approved for as-needed use to reduce the risk of asthma exacerbations. Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide) has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction and to reduce the risk of exacerbations in individuals with asthma aged 18 years old and older.
biopharmadive.com
GSK secures FDA approval of anemia drug, but with limitations
After seeing two competitors turned back by the Food and Drug Administration, GSK on Wednesday secured the agency’s approval for the first pill to treat anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. The approval, while a welcome win for GSK, comes with notable limitations. The FDA only cleared use...
curetoday.com
FDA OKs Study of Novel CAR-T Cell Therapy for Myeloma
The Food and Drug Administration granted an investigational new drug application and green lit the continued study of GC012F for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory myeloma. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an investigational new drug application and the OK to proceed a phase 1b/2 clinical trial of...
optometrytimes.com
FDA approves ML6710i photodynamic laser for use with VISUDYNE
Bausch + Lomb and Modulight announce the photodynamic laser for use with photodynamic therapy was approved by the FDA for the treatment of patients with subfoveal choroidal neovascularization due to AMD. Today, Bausch + Lomb and Modulight, a biomedical laser company, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has...
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
Medical News Today
What eye drops can treat macular degeneration?
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a condition that causes damage to a person’s center of vision. Although some people believe that eye drops may help manage the condition, limited research supports this. AMD is not curable, but a person could manage their condition and slow down the progression of...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
cgtlive.com
FDA Blocks 4D’s Gene Therapy Program for Fabry, Clears IND for Diabetic Macular Edema
The clinical hold comes a few weeks after the company announced it was stopping enrollment in the phase 1/2 clinical trial. The FDA has placed a clinical hold on 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Fabry disease gene therapy program 4D-310 while also clearing the company’s investigational new drug application (IND) for its diabetic macular edema (DME) gene therapy program, 4D-150.1,2.
drugstorenews.com
BeiGene receives FDA OK for Brukinsa
BeiGene has obtained the Food and Drug Administration’s green light for Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma. “With four U.S. approvals in just over three years and demonstrated superiority versus ibrutinib in the final...
MedicalXpress
A smart contact lens that diagnoses and treats glaucoma
Glaucoma is a common ocular disease in which the optic nerve malfunctions due to the increased intraocular pressure (IOP) caused by drainage canal blocking in the eye. This condition narrows the peripheral vision and can lead to vision loss in severe cases. Glaucoma patients have to manage IOP levels for their life-time. Automatic monitoring and control of the IOP in these patients would significantly improve their quality of life.
endpts.com
FDA places hold on 4D Molecular’s Fabry gene therapy
4D Molecular Therapeutics quietly tucked an FDA clinical hold on its Fabry gene therapy into an SEC filing. Meanwhile, the biotech issued a press release the same day after the closing bell on Thursday touting an IND for another asset, in diabetic macular edema. The California biotech had paused enrollment...
itbusinessnet.com
Sandoz Biologics License Application for proposed biosimilar denosumab accepted by US FDA
Submission supported by comprehensive analytical and clinical data package. Denosumab indicated for treating variety of conditions including osteoporosis in postmenopausal women1,2. Sandoz continues to build biosimilars portfolio to increase patient access to high-quality therapies and support healthcare system sustainability. Basel, February 06, 2023 — Sandoz, a global leader in off-patent...
Healthline
Can Multiple Myeloma Cause Thrombocytopenia (Low Platelet Counts)?
Multiple myeloma causes an overgrowth of cancerous plasma cells in your bone marrow. When these cancerous cells crowd out the healthy cells in your bone marrow, thrombocytopenia can occur. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that forms in the plasma cells of your bone marrow. Plasma cells are a kind...
marketscreener.com
Quantum Computing Launches New Company, Shares Climb
Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. climbed Monday after the software company said it has created a new entity to deliver quantum solutions to the government and defense markets. Shares at 11:13 EST were up 22% at $3.00. The Leesburg, Va.-based company said the products of the entity, QI Solutions Inc.,...
Healthline
What Are Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Lesions and Can You Have MS Without Them?
MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the protective covering of the nerves in your brain and spinal cord. These damaged areas are called lesions and are part of an MS diagnosis. The protective covering around nerves in your brain and spinal cord is called myelin. It...
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
marketscreener.com
AIR T INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On January 31, 2023 , Air T, Inc. ("Company") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common stock of. Worldwide Aircraft Services, Inc. , a. Kansas. corporation ("Worldwide") for. $3,078,021. . Approximately. $1,628,000. of the purchase price was paid at closing. The...
marketscreener.com
Alchemy Resources pleased with Karonie lithium project gravity results
Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) CEO James Wilson tells Proactive that a detailed ground gravity survey at Hickory prospect of the. has yielded encouraging results. The fieldwork has allowed the company to map out pegmatites under alluvial cover and suggests extensions to the north of the existing mapped pegmatite locations. <iframe...
Comments / 0