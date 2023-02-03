Status (overview) of bill: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/SB82#. Committee assigned to bill: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Committees/SNR/Overview. This bill prohibits insurance company from using statewide map of wildfire risk as basis for canceling policy or increasing premium. The wildfire maps that were introduced last year are a mess. Many have been threatened with canceled home insurance because...

2 DAYS AGO