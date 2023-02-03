ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HB 3022 halt DEQ rulemaking

HB 3022 halt DEQ rulemaking

Status (overview) of bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/HB3022. Committee assigned to bill:https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Committees/HCEE/Overview. This bill prohibits the Oregon DEQ from adopting or enforcing rules or standards related to motor vehicle fuels or emissions unless authorized by the Legislative Assembly. Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission recently adopted rules which will require all new cars sold in Oregon...
oregoncitizenslobby.org

SB 82 prevents homeowner insurance cancelation

Status (overview) of bill: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Measures/Overview/SB82#. Committee assigned to bill: https://olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2023R1/Committees/SNR/Overview. This bill prohibits insurance company from using statewide map of wildfire risk as basis for canceling policy or increasing premium. The wildfire maps that were introduced last year are a mess. Many have been threatened with canceled home insurance because...

