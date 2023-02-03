ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

TAPinto.net

Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day? PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. While there’s no been no word from Apple Studios about what its crews will be working on, Apple has worked in the Philadelphia region recently. A television show that airs on Apple TV, “Servant,” was produced by M. Night Shamalan and shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available. 
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Water main break in Doylestown

North Franklin Street between Union and Doyle streets in Doylestown Borough is currently closed due to a water main break, according to Central Bucks Regional Police Department. Police ask people to avoid the area as crews work to rectify the problem.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
WARMINSTER, PA
Daily Voice

Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area

Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

MLPD Details Recent Arrests, Investigations in Township

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township, including an armed robbery investigation, a robbery arrest, four DWI arrests and charges for air conditioning theft, catalytic converter theft and shoplifting.  On Thursday, January 26, Mount Laurel police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4523 Church Road for a robbery report. According to the MLPD, the victim was robbed of about $500 in cash at gunpoint.  Mount Laurel officers made an arrest of a suspect for a robbery/shoplifting incident that occurred on October 25, 2022 at the ShopRite...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend

OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

