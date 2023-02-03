Read full article on original website
Related
Why is Apple Studios Closing Route 113 for Part of February?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Why is Apple Studios closing Bedminster Road on and off for nearly two weeks starting on Valentine’s Day? PennDOT announced that Route 113/Bedminster Road will be closed from Tuesday Feb. 14 through Saturday Feb. 18 and Tuesday Feb. 21 through Thursday Feb. 23. Production crews will have the roads closed from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. on those days. While there’s no been no word from Apple Studios about what its crews will be working on, Apple has worked in the Philadelphia region recently. A television show that airs on Apple TV, “Servant,” was produced by M. Night Shamalan and shot...
Pa. residents report early morning boom that shook houses. But what caused it?
Folks in Bucks County were awakened over the weekend by a boom so loud that many of them said it rattled windows in their homes. But nobody seems to know for sure exactly what caused it. “Anybody else in Bucks County, PA heard that massive explosion,” one person posted on...
Chopper 3 over tractor-trailer accident on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 is over an accident involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks Counties. The accident happened at Maple Avenue and County Line Road Tuesday morning, which is along the border of Hatboro, Horsham and Warminster. Video from Chopper 3 shows a tractor-trailer and another video that looks completely destroyed. There's no update on injuries at this time. The intersection is blocked off at Maple Avenue and County Line Road. An alternate for commuters would be Meeting House Road or Blair Mill Road.Refresh this link for updates as they become available.
buckscountyherald.com
Water main break in Doylestown
North Franklin Street between Union and Doyle streets in Doylestown Borough is currently closed due to a water main break, according to Central Bucks Regional Police Department. Police ask people to avoid the area as crews work to rectify the problem.
19-year-old dead after tractor-trailer crash on County Line Road
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old has died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the border of Montgomery and Bucks counties Tuesday morning.The crash happened at the 300 block of County Line Road near the intersection with Norristown Road, Horsham Township police say.The 19-year-old of Warminster was the driver of a passenger car and police say their name will not be released.Authorities say County Line Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.Police are asking the public to contact Lt. Larry Bozzomo at 215-643-8284 or lbozzomo@horsham.org to give any information or if anyone witnessed the crash.
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Dies in Crash With Truck Along Road Separating Bucks, Montgomery Counties
A 19-year-old man died in a crash with a truck along the busy road that divides Bucks and Montgomery counties early Tuesday morning. The wreck just after 5 a.m. closed all lanes of County Line Road near South Norristown Road in the Warminster area into the early afternoon, Horsham Township police said.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks DA, Bristol Township police provide details about fatal hit-run crash
At a news conference Monday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub urged the driver who fled the scene following Sunday’s fatal hit and run crash in Bristol Township to turn himself in. Jason Smith, 47, of Levittown, was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of...
Bucks County Hotel, in Operation for Over 300 Years, Hits the Market
One of Bucks County’s most well-known hotels has hit the market, and sellers are asking a hefty price for the old estate. JD Mullane wrote about the estate for Yahoo! Sports.
New Arby’s Location Set to Open in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A new Arby’s location is scheduled to open in Bucks County in the near future, replacing another longtime eatery in the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new restaurant for the Upper Southampton Patch.
Apple Film Crew To Slow Traffic In Bucks County, Says PennDOT
Bucks County drivers can expect some detours in the weeks ahead, as roads will close to allow Apple Studios to film for an upcoming project, state officials say. Film crews will be shooting on Route 113 (Bedminster Road) in Bedminster and Tinicum townships, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in a statement.
Vehicle that crashed into Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park was reported stolen: Police
A person driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed into the Schuylkill River in Fairmount Park.
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel.
Mysterious Explosion Rattles Philly Area
Bucks County residents were startled early Sunday morning by a loud boom that rattled windows and left many scratching their heads. Members of local Facebook groups reported hearing the noisy crash just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5. "Anyone else just hear that loud explosion sound like literally 5 mins...
Police in Bucks County search for hit-and-run driver
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County family is grieving Monday night after a father was struck and killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.It happened in a McDonald's parking lot on Bristol Pike in Levittown.Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Jason Smith of Levittown. His daughter told CBS Philadelphia she was too distraught to talk on camera, but said her father was a caring person.Now, police are investigating."We are asking the driver of this pickup to turn him or herself in," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.Weintraub says surveillance pictures show a pickup truck...
MLPD Details Recent Arrests, Investigations in Township
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Police Department (MLPD) is detailing police-involved activity that has recently taken place in the Township, including an armed robbery investigation, a robbery arrest, four DWI arrests and charges for air conditioning theft, catalytic converter theft and shoplifting. On Thursday, January 26, Mount Laurel police officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank located at 4523 Church Road for a robbery report. According to the MLPD, the victim was robbed of about $500 in cash at gunpoint. Mount Laurel officers made an arrest of a suspect for a robbery/shoplifting incident that occurred on October 25, 2022 at the ShopRite...
Man hit, killed by driver at a McDonald’s parking lot in Bucks County
Police in Bucks County are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Levittown McDonald’s and drove off.
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen in Stockton, NJ is Moving to Newtown, PA
A popular New Jersey delicatessen is on the move, according to The Patch. The Borscht Belt, well known as an authentic New York style Jewish deli, will be moving from Stockton, NJ to Newtown, PA soon. The move to was supposed to happen last summer, but the owners, Mike Dalewitz...
WFMZ-TV Online
Longtime chef opening restaurant at former Berks dairy farm this weekend
OLEY TWP., Pa. — A destination for meatloaf, creamed chipped beef and other homestyle favorites is coming soon to a landmark property in Berks County. Redvo Restaurant, specializing in made-from-scratch American cuisine, is set to open Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6213 Oley Turnpike Road in Oley Township. The property...
wrnjradio.com
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
