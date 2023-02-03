Read full article on original website
wotsmqt.com
A Hard Lesson • A Negaunee Weekend
YOU ARE NO DOUBT ALL TOO familiar with the tragedy which occurred last weekend when an Escanaba couple lost their lives in a traffic accident as they were on their way to see their son play basketball in Sault Ste. Marie. I don’t need to go into unnecessary detail about...
WNCY
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Near High Cliff State Park
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot — the only person in the plane — and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
sooleader.com
COLUMN: Outpouring of support shown for family struck by tragedy
When tragedy strikes a family, school, and community, people rise to the occasion to show support, love and compassion. That is what happened this past week in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. Last Friday, Sault Ste. Marie was hosting a boys varsity basketball game against Escanaba. I was there for the...
lansingcitypulse.com
Opinion | Hunters have outsized influence on Michigan wildlife policy
From watching mother deer lead their fawns through my yard for the first time in the spring, to hearing a great horned owl’s call at 4 a.m. while lying in bed, to watching baby foxes come out of their den and play on my college campus, I am grateful to be a Yooper.
For One Small Town, “Forever Chemicals” Are a Nightmare That Won’t End
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. It’s late October in the northeast corner of Wisconsin. Trees have started to change colors and a colder wind whips across Lake Michigan. Gas station marquees welcome back fall hunters on their annual pilgrimage.
doorcountydailynews.com
Eleven ice anglers rescued off Door County shoreline
Southern Door Fire Department Fire Chief Rich Olson says your time may be up when it comes to ice fishing this winter after the most recent rescue Monday afternoon. Emergency personnel from the Southern Door Fire Department, Door County Sheriff's Department, Door County Emergency Services, United States Coast Guard, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were called into action at approximately 12:30 p.m. to the report of a crack in the ice and that a chunk of it had started to float away from the shore. Anglers made the call out on the ice that realized that they were not going to be able to get back to shore safely. Crews deployed rescue vehicles from Oak Road to bring 11 ice anglers back to shore at the Potawatomi State Park boat launch.
WLUC
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is in jail following a high-speed chase in Iron Mountain Monday morning. The Iron Mountain Police Department said an IMPD officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a white pickup truck on Carpenter Avenue near F Street around 11:25 a.m. Monday. The truck, however, fled East-bound on F Street as the officer approached the truck on foot.
WBAY Green Bay
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
BAY OF GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of 11 people, including 5 children, trapped on ice floes that broke away from the Door County shoreline Monday. One group of 9 people floated away on one piece of ice in the Bay of...
WBAY Green Bay
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County. The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road. The south...
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
seehafernews.com
Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County
A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
whby.com
Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 2. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday February 2, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
