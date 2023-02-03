Read full article on original website
Related
athleticbusiness.com
A Successful Conditioning and Rehab Program = A Successful Athletic Department
Creating and maintaining an athletic department with top performing athletes requires planning and training when dealing with constant conditioning, injuries and treatment. How athletic programs plan for the health and safety of their athletes’ conditioning and injury recovery can determine the success of a sport’s season. Athletes performing...
Coral Glades Cheerleading Teams Finishes 3rd in State Championship
Coral Glades Cheerleading Team officially finished third in the State Championship on Saturday at the University of Florida at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The Jaguars previously won the BCAA Championship and finished third in Regionals in the Large Non-Tumbling Division. They went on to face ten teams in the semifinals and advanced to the final alongside Dillard High School. Coral Glades faced off against Ridgeview, Piper, Olympic Heights, and Lake Brantley.
pattonvilletoday.com
Boys Wrestling Faces Fox High School For The Conference Championship
On January 19, the boys wrestling team took on Clayton High School, Fox High School, and Afton High School. Leading into the meet, the energy was high as the schools prepared themselves. Fox and Pattonville were the only two schools in their conference going into this meet undefeated. This left...
Comments / 0