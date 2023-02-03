Coral Glades Cheerleading Team officially finished third in the State Championship on Saturday at the University of Florida at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. The Jaguars previously won the BCAA Championship and finished third in Regionals in the Large Non-Tumbling Division. They went on to face ten teams in the semifinals and advanced to the final alongside Dillard High School. Coral Glades faced off against Ridgeview, Piper, Olympic Heights, and Lake Brantley.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO