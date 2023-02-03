Read full article on original website
Free Speech Survey—Majority of College Students Afraid to Express Views in Class
A majority of UW System students surveyed about free speech issues on the state’s campuses said they were scared to express their views on certain issues in class, according to the results of a survey released Wednesday. The controversial survey, which had previously been delayed because of initial pushback from faculty and administrators, was sent […]
Did a recent survey find that a majority of Wisconsin college students agree instructors should be reported if they say something perceived to harm to certain groups?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to a University of Wisconsin System survey of student views on freedom of speech, a...
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
Election preview: Wisconsin statewide primary
The statewide primary for Wisconsin is on Feb. 21, 2023. The filing deadline to run was on Jan. 3. Candidates are running in elections for the following offices:. Wisconsin Supreme Court – Justice Patience Roggensack’s seat. Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following areas:. Madison, Wisconsin.
shepherdexpress.com
Endorsements: February 21 Election
Spring elections are local elections for city, village, town, or county elections along with judicial elections, school board elections and any special elections to fill vacancies. These are non-partisan elections meaning that candidates run as individuals and not on a party ticket. The top two vote getters in the primary election in February then move on to the general election in April. If only two candidates are running, they are not on the primary ballot but automatically move to the April election.
spectrumnews1.com
Mental health care that saved one Wisconsin veteran is now expanding to millions of others
MILWAUKEE — Mental health is top of mind when it comes to care at Milwaukee Veteran Affairs. They’re one of many VA facilities expanding mental health coverage for veterans and making it free as a part of the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act (COMPACT Act) of 2020.
WSAW
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing license to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
WISN
2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
a-z-animals.com
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin
6 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living In Wisconsin. While this midwestern state boasts plenty of Cheeseheads, there are also a number of endangered animals in Wisconsin. Also known as America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin is home to rolling plains, farmlands, and the Great Lakes to both the east and north. This presents a challenge to many animals that call Wisconsin home. How can we continue to provide a safe haven to our endangered species in a place full of agricultural industry?
Badger Herald
Wisconsin legislature endangers LGBTQ rights by legalizing conversion therapy
Just two weeks into a fresh legislative session, Wisconsin Republicans sitting on the Joint Committee for Review and Administrative Rules voted to strike down a rule banning the use of conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals in the state for the second time. The regulation in question, titled MPSW, is...
wxpr.org
Suicide a growing concern in rural areas
A new study shows suicide rates are climbing in Wisconsin, now one of the leading causes of death in the state, and area mental health centers are on the front line in the battle against rising suicide rates, especially in rural areas. William Schwab, a professor with the UW Madison...
Know Your Legal Rights: How do I know if I am the victim of employee discrimination?
Your job is important. It is the source of your income and it’s where you spend the majority of your waking hours. It may be part of your identity. For these reasons, you do your best at your job; your accomplishments are a source of pride to you. Therefore,...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to live in Wisconsin for Young Adults
Wisconsin is a nature-lovers paradise with rolling hills, dense forests, and 15,000 sparkling lakes. Best Places to live in Wisconsin: It is considered “America’s Dairyland” and is the nation’s largest cheese producer. This Midwest state is also home to some of the most successful football teams in the country.
wdsm710.com
Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
fox47.com
Amid federal push for renters' rights, Wisconsin keeps pace at thousands of eviction filin
MADISON, Wis. -- From July through November last year, landlords filed more than 2,000 evictions a month in court across the state of Wisconsin -- a return to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University. The numbers underscore what a new push from the Biden...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin Revenue Secretary: Tax Agreement Possible
It’s the latest sign that a bargain may be on the works at the Wisconsin Capitol. The state’s revenue secretary, Peter Barca, on Wednesday said Governor Evers could be open to a deal that would give top-earners in the state a tax break. Republicans at the Capitol are talking about a three-and-a-quarter percent flat tax, but the governor has said that would give top-earners too much of a tax break. Barca isn’t saying where the new tax rate would be, or just what the governor is willing to agree to. Governor Evers will deliver his budget to lawmakers next week.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay schools address chronic absenteeism
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum late last month shows more students are not showing up for school in Wisconsin. The report shows chronic absenteeism rose to over 16% from 2017 to 2021. The top 5 school districts in the state saw the greatest increases -- mostly among middle-school students and in schools with a larger share of low-income students or students of color.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DHS Announces Immunization Updates For Children In Child Care Centers And Schools
Starting this fall, Wisconsin parents will have to prove their kids are protected against chickenpox, according to a recent news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. News Release. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers...
Daily Cardinal
Senate committee holds first-ever hearing on PFAS contamination in Wisconsin
The Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy held their first-ever informational hearing Tuesday morning on per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a harmful water pollutant of growing concern among state officials. Most commonly used in nonstick and waterproof commercial products, PFAS is the term for a variety of over 6,000 manufactured...
