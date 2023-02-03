Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
tnrealestatelistings.com
How’s the Market? Robertson County Real Estate Statistics for November 2022
Here’s how the Real Estate Market in Robertson County did in November 2022. During the month of Robertson County there were 356 Single Family Homes on the market in the Robertson County area. The average sale price was $371,245. These homes closed at an average of 96.8% of their...
WSMV
Egg prices have Rutherford Co. chicken rental business booming
LASCASSAS, Tenn. (WSMV) - With egg prices hovering around $4.00 a dozen, one Rutherford County business is providing an alternative to store-bought eggs. The Middle Tennessee affiliate for Pennsylvania-based company, Rent The Chicken, has seen business boom with more people looking to raise their own eggs. Rent The Chicken provides customers with up to four hens, a portable coop, and food for a six month rental. Two egg-laying hens can provide 8-14 eggs a week.
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In announces closure
It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
Tennessee Tribune
Statement From Mayor Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a Commercial-Property Assessed Clean Energy and Resiliency (CPACER) Program
The following is a Statement From Mayor John Cooper on Metro Council Approving the Adoption of a C-PACER Program:. “Nearly half of Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy consumption in buildings. By adopting a local commercial-property assessed clean energy and resiliency (CPACER) program to make commercial buildings more energy efficient, we are addressing the problem head on and taking a significant step toward achieving our goal of reducing Nashville’s greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Building and maintaining commercial buildings that prioritize resiliency will result in reduced energy consumption costs, increased property values, new green jobs, and more. I’m grateful for the leadership and support of Metropolitan Trustee Erica Gilmore and her team, Metro’s Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Kendra Abkowitz, and Council Members Allen, Murphy, Rhoten, Hurt and O’Connell for helping establish this program.”
tourcounsel.com
CoolSprings Galleria | Shopping mall in Franklin, Tennessee
CoolSprings Galleria is an enclosed super-regional shopping mall in the Cool Springs commercial and residential corridor between Franklin and Brentwood, Tennessee, 15 miles (24 km) south of Nashville. Opened in 1991, it features 150 stores. The anchor stores are JCPenney, 2 Belk stores, H&M, American Girl, Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Forever 21, and Macy's.
Metro retirees caught in middle of Humana and VUMC dispute
The clock is ticking for health care coverage for some Metro government retirees and former employees who receive pensions.
WSMV
What store has the cheapest groceries in Nashville?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As grocery prices increase, knowing what stores offer the lowest prices can help with weekly budgeting. The latest data shows prices for groceries have increased 11.8% since Dec. 2021. Prices increased by 0.3% over a one-month period from Nov. to Dec. 2022, according to the USDA.
Metro Center reimagined with first-of-its-kind design in TN
Alta Riverwalk was named Tennessee's first "Fitwel" community and won "Most Walkable Bikeable Urban Project" at Walk Bike Nashville's 2022 Streets for People Awards.
WTVF
When is the best time to use your scale? Consumer Reports experts weigh in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're like a lot of people, you may have made a new year's resolution to get in better shape and lose weight. So how do you know if your dieting and exercise are working? You need a good scale. If you’re starting a weight...
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities around the country, including one in Tennessee.
tourcounsel.com
Greenwood Mall | Shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Greenwood Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Opened in phases between 1979 and 1980, the mall comprises 100 stores, including three anchor stores: Belk,[2] Dillard's, and J. C. Penney. It also includes a food court, Giorgio's Menswear, an Old Navy and the first Dunham's Sports in the state of Kentucky.
This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
You can now borrow tools, household items from Nashville Public Library
Tools, electronics and household items are now available to rent from the Nashville Public Library under the new “Library of Things" program.
New 'wind telephone' helps grievers find closure in East Nashville
A new addition in East Nashville is causing a lot of buzz, and it's the first of its kind in Middle Tennessee: a "Wind Telephone." It's something that's been around in Japan for years.
James Cowan cleared in the Kaufman murder, but remains in custody
The jury acquitted James Cowan in the road rage shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman, but he faces more legal troubles. The U.S. attorney now plans to prosecute him on gun and drug charges in federal court.
WKRN
Racist message reported on campus
MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center...
wpln.org
Goodbye coin meters and free night parking in downtown Nashville. Hello 24/7 parking enforcement.
If you’ve ever scrounged around your car looking for parking meter change, that won’t be necessary much longer in Nashville. This month, the Nashville Department of Transportation is trading downtown parking meters for QR codes and kiosks. The move is accompanied by another big change: an end to free night parking.
wgnsradio.com
VIDEO: BOLO Walmart Fraud Case
Detectives with Murfreesboro Police are attempting to identify two persons of interest who preyed on an elderly man’s kindness and charged more than $1,400 on his bank card. On January 21st, the unidentified females asked the man if he could help them buy some items at Walmart. The 75-year-old man tried giving them money at first, they turned it down and asked him to go inside and pay for some items. Due to his physical abilities, he sat down with one of the females while the other took the man’s bank card and attempted to purchase a cart-full of items.
clarksvilletoday.com
Bryan Boisvert charged in Home Improvement Fraud Scheme
37-year-old accused home improvement fraudster Bryan Boisvert was found hiding in his attic crawl space when deputies took him into custody on February 3 after his wife allowed them inside to search. He was jailed on a warrant charging him with home improvement fraud. In 2022, he was operating under the name of ‘AAA Home Improvements’ and ‘A Home Improvements’ and agreed to build a tiny house for Angel Fleites. She paid Boisvert $15,000, and after several months no progress had been made, and she requested a refund of her deposit. He initially agreed to refund her money but never followed through. He is charged with Home Improvement Fraud.
Comments / 0