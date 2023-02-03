Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
One league champion is disappointing all the three roles that are played in the league
A widely respected League of Legends champion is struggling to do a decent win in three different roles. As of now, Sylas has a winning ratio of 49 percent in mid lane, jungle and highest in Platinum+ ranks, according to a League stat site. In the mid lane, which is the main spot for Unshackled, his fastest win rate is 48.95 percent. He has won 48.25 and 47.68 percent of the win rate, respectively.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
game-news24.com
MEDIAY: Two NFL 23-players – One of the first eight football players to win Super Bowl LVII 31-17, Special events all week, and toll-free!
Electronic Arts Inc. is offering a number of ways for football fans to celebrate the end of the National Football League (NFL) season in the United States, whether online or in person at Super Bowl XIII or through play at Madden NFL 13. Madden NFL 23 will be coming everywhere during one of the most electric weeks of sports, as fans, brands, athletes and more are eager to take advantage of the most authentic NFL simulation experience to express their fans’ imagination. With today’s official Madden NFL 23 Super Bowl LVII Prediction reveals new Super Bowl content and new experiences, in person in Phoenix, Arizona, at a community event that draws big brands in sports to inspire the next generation of fans, and even more fan experiences around Super Bowl LVII.
game-news24.com
How Fnatic can still make 2023 LEC Winter Split group stage stage stage in 2023
Under the new format of the LEC, all League of Legends teams can get eliminated from contention earlier than ever, with just a single round-robin in the way of the leagues group stage. Only the top eight of each split will lead the way. The day of the winter Splits round robin is today coming to an end today with three teams still planning on getting into the back end of the team’s advancement table.
game-news24.com
Aubameyang doesn’t want to leave the MLS for a move
Lately Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came out of favour with Chelsea. The 33-year-old Gabonese striker has a choice for continuing his career in the MLS in Los Angeles. According to the insider Fabrizio Romano, Aubameyang will probably reject this offer. The player doesn’t want to move to the MLS and intends to continue his career in Europe. The player hasn’t made a final decision yet.
Comments / 0