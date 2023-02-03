Electronic Arts Inc. is offering a number of ways for football fans to celebrate the end of the National Football League (NFL) season in the United States, whether online or in person at Super Bowl XIII or through play at Madden NFL 13. Madden NFL 23 will be coming everywhere during one of the most electric weeks of sports, as fans, brands, athletes and more are eager to take advantage of the most authentic NFL simulation experience to express their fans’ imagination. With today’s official Madden NFL 23 Super Bowl LVII Prediction reveals new Super Bowl content and new experiences, in person in Phoenix, Arizona, at a community event that draws big brands in sports to inspire the next generation of fans, and even more fan experiences around Super Bowl LVII.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO