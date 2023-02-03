Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
We Want to continue working on the Dead Space Franchise EA
The Dead Spaceremake has received widespread criticism since its debut last month. And a lot of questions have enacted about the future of the franchise. Easter eggs appear to be pointing to a remake of Dead Space 2 being next, while based on Motive Studio said it wants to continue working on the series and has ideas for the future. Specifically, in a recent AMA, the developer mentioned that.
game-news24.com
Without excuses: Odoamne and Excel aim for the LEC Spring Split redemption after elimination
Excel lost a second to the SK Gaming team. In 2023, the icebreakers were eliminated from the LEC Winter Split. After entering the second to the last day of regular season, despite the only hope of achieving a tiebreak, Excel were forced to defeat all their opponents to avoid elimination, but SK Gaming didn’t go down easily.
game-news24.com
Corsairs Legacy demo is released
The matter is not yet reached before the release of a full-fledged prologue. The Mauris team behind the pirate action game Corsairs Legacy released a demo. You can download this from the main game’s page on Steam. In the demonstration versions, you can fight and board seacraft. Thanks to...
game-news24.com
Darkest Dungeon II now comes out with a release date, along with plans for a Steam Next Fest demo
In the last seven years there have been plenty of new entries in the unsettling genre. Even though a lot of things were as gritty and tough as 2016’s Darkest Dungeon, some of them have not found a way to get the stress out of all the repeated adventures into a mechanic. The young man looking for more opportunities to allow the poor to get closer in line with an ancient evil and an unspeakable evil, got his wish in 2019, when Darkest Dungeon II was first announced. After the long Early Access period on the Epic Games Store, it seems that the second in this series of gleeful and verbose crawlers is going to Steam and a 1.0 launch soon.
game-news24.com
League fans blast LCS for the unprofessional segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast
Before the second week of 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to the long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would eventually pit the superstar AD with Yiliang Doublelift Peng against his former organization, but in the first place, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in the one of the most unprofessional and tone-deaf segment.
game-news24.com
LS and Caedrel agree on the best defence carry in LEC for now
All leagues pro players are driven by a single goal to become the best. Without some more players there is only one player for each role, and Caedrel and LS agree the pro player is the most important AD carry in the LEC this split. In a recent interview, LS...
game-news24.com
Klopp wins against Liverpool, Im speechless, Im sorry, im sorry
Liverpool lost 2-0 to Wolverhampton in the premier league match against the Wolves, having conceded two goals in the first half. Jurgen Klopp’s boss was disappointed again. We’re already habitually used to give early goals, but what happened now is not acceptable. We had a nice match but our goals have not been enough. I doubt that the leader is dangerous, especially when playing defensively. There was no last pass to the attack, but no hit, a very mediocre match.
game-news24.com
LCS host LeTigress apologizes to TSM for monologue that sparked league-wide backlash
Gabby LeTigress Durden apologized for the monologue she delivered on the LCS broadcast before the match between 100 Thieves and TSM on Saturday nights. The segment, which LeTigress delivered with the official LCS stream, recapped much of the history between 100 Thieves AD carry Doublelift and his former organization prior to his first match against TSM since his return.
game-news24.com
How Fnatic can still make 2023 LEC Winter Split group stage stage stage in 2023
Under the new format of the LEC, all League of Legends teams can get eliminated from contention earlier than ever, with just a single round-robin in the way of the leagues group stage. Only the top eight of each split will lead the way. The day of the winter Splits round robin is today coming to an end today with three teams still planning on getting into the back end of the team’s advancement table.
game-news24.com
Camelot Unchained shows off scads of Strm, notes new hires, and continues to expand Extraction
Hey friends, do you like spieleable lizard races? Then comes a cold-blooded kick from The Camelot Unchaineds recently newsletter, which focuses on the raconic Strm race and comes into a developing MMORPG. This newsletter contains about two-thirds of lizzers, showing off different armors and costumes that represent the Strm and...
game-news24.com
Horizon Call of the Mountain is in the Gold phase. All ready for launch on PSVR2 and on PSVR2
The Xbox 360 release is coming up in February, but its debut will be more eager, as well as the productions aimed at the HTC Pistola – the second of this series, from the second ipod – and the second on the market will include the launch of the Xbox 360 in the next few months.
game-news24.com
Numbers from Apex mobile are arriving to Apexat least, not yet
While Apex Legends Mobile was killed, games won’t see characters or other specific content from the mobile version coming to the base, at least not for now. Respawn Entertainment clarified when he was speaking in the press conference last week. Apex Mobile went out on May 17-2022, and Respawn...
game-news24.com
Mina Mendes announced the Miami-CoD LAN event with Florus Mutineers. She becomes co-owner of the UK esports org Aw0babobs
Mina Mendes is back with a Miami coD LAN, and has become a co-owner of the esports website. Miami CoD LAN is located in Miami. Mina Mendes is getting involved with the Call of Duty League team, the Florida Mutineers, and After Dark Esports. This month, the Miami CoD is going to create a LAN.
game-news24.com
Dino Crisis 2 HD textures wiki is available for download
SolidFireGaming released a preview-HD texture pack for the Dino Crisis 2. As the new video game called Dino Crisis 2 Rex-HD Project, this HD textures project is designed to update old-fashioned backgrounds. To demonstrate the improvements this mod brings, SolidFireGaming offers the following comparison video. And you can see how...
game-news24.com
‘The Dragon Ball’, Superpretty Views Power Absorbed: ‘Aleaning 18’ Leader: ‘Tiny’s’
The dragon ball game is set to begin in 2023. This expansion will be the third in Zenkai series, the set block that kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards and a change in the holo pattern used for Rares, Special Rares and Secret Rares. The CDN’s Power Absorbed is the twentieth main set, and is being teased with early-stage sloppy cards, the first showing of the Saiyan Cumber. Unfortunately, this set was released within 30 days of March 2023, so we will update our readers when Bandai offered to have an official street date for this set. Preceding release of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will show off the cards from the set. We’ll take a look at some more cards as we move toward the Blue-colored section of Zenkai series Power Absorbed.
game-news24.com
The Ultimate Kill or Live im Klassik-Test (Xbox)!
In addition to its well-known protagonists, the team’s dedication to the Microsoft console has been proved since the Xbox release and gave them an exclusive Nippon fare: Founded in 2011, the “New Age” sports game with the emphasis on the ultra-hard action diet was invented by Ninja Gaiden.
game-news24.com
Doinb revealed he received numerous offers from LCS and LEC teams during the offseason
Even though he isn’t playing competitively this year, he still has a strong presence in the esports scene especially in the LPL. In the same day, a known Chinese esports caster asked Doinb if he wants to play abroad. The Korean mid-laner revealed that he received several proposals from European and North American teams alike.
game-news24.com
Aroged: The Hogwarts Legacy rated well and received high ratings from reviewers
Then it is up to user ratings, more important. Hogwarts Legacy is expected to come in the end on February 10 but its international release is on the continent. As of today, Hogwarts Legacy will be released tomorrow, February 7, but today, the day before the release, the publisher lifted the embargo on the publication of a review of the novelty.
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy: the weight of the game revealed with the new day one patch on PS5 on the new day one
The already well-known Twitter account PlayStation Game Size announced that the weight of the game was in a tweet on the famous Sony home console. Nevertheless, Warner Bros. Gaming has just released the first day of a game of the elusive title. The source that referenced is specific, how much...
game-news24.com
The battlefield franchise is deader than dead Readers Feature
Battlefield 2042, the franchise’s killer? (pic: EA) For the sex of the study, readers are upset to hear that Battlefield Mobile was cancelled and fear that the franchise and developer DICE were doomed. It was fun to see everyone feeling nostalgic over GoldenEye 007 thanks to recent re-releases. Even...
Comments / 0