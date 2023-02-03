Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas
SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
Police: 1 dead in Hot Springs house fire
Officials with the Hot Springs Police Department said that a Friday afternoon house fire claimed the life of a resident.
KTLO
5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
Judge grants emergency petition to freeze assets of Big Country Chateau owners
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Big Country Chateau is in utter chaos. With no maintenance and security, apartment living has become practically lawless. On Friday, a judge granted an emergency order to freeze the assets of Big Country Chateau and the companies that own it, but tenants are still struggling as their home community falls into anarchy.
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
tourcounsel.com
Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
Little Rock residents respond to Sunday afternoon shooting incident
A chaotic Sunday afternoon as residents rushed out of their apartments to the sounds of gunfire.
Family calls for change after dad is hit and killed while crossing street at Oaklawn
A central Arkansas family is calling for change after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing the street near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.
Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest
PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
LRPD: 1 injured in car crash after gunfire heard on Lawson Road
Little Rock police are investigating after a report of shots fired near a Dollar General on Lawson Road.
Suspect now in custody after firing at Little Rock police
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 5000 block of W. 65th Street that happened on Sunday shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to reports, upon the officers' arrival, they spoke to two women who stated that they were related to...
Little Rock police officer involved in Sunday afternoon shooting
Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have confirmed that a shooting involving a police officer happened Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds gather for a funeral to honor and remember the lives of the five lost in a car crash
A difficult day for family and friends in Sherwood, who said their final goodbyes to five young adults who died in a car crash on their way home from Wyoming.
‘Home by her birthday’: Reward fund established for missing Conway teen Tanvi Marupally
A reward fund of $5,000 has been created for information leading to the safe return of Tanvi Marupally, 14, by March 24.
OnlyInYourState
This Picturesque 3-Mile Trail In Arkansas Leads to The Most Breathtaking Views
Living in the Natural State comes with certain perks. There are endless hidden gems waiting to be discovered. And while it can appear that we have seen the best ones, there are tons more hiding in plain sight. Rattlesnake Ridge is a picturesque trail in Arkansas that has one of the greatest rewards and could arguably be the state’s best kept secret. Grab those boots and let’s trek this incredible trail that leads to the most amazing overlook.
WDSU
Little Rock FBI office, New Orleans ATF searching for man in possession of destructive device
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The New Orleans Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock with locating a man accused of possessing a destructive device. According to the Little Rock FBI office, Neil Ravi Mehta is being sought for unlawful...
mysaline.com
[VIDEO] Bryant Schools issues statement on incident with pictures of juveniles
On Monday, January 30, 2023, the parent of a student at Bryant Public Schools posted a live video on Facebook, expressing her disappointment with an incident where she became aware that at least one picture of her daughter was shared via electronic message with an unknown person, and without her permission. The video went viral after the mother stated that those responsible for taking the picture and sharing it were other members of the cheer team. The mother said that the punishment these girls got did not fit the actions they took. You can see the video below.
talkbusiness.net
John Johnson joins Mitchell law firm
Veteran prosecutor John Johnson joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock. He joins the litigation practice. Johnson is a highly sophisticated trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience as a state prosecutor and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). His extensive experience...
KATV
Parents upset with Bryant Schools' response after they say cheerleader was harassed
BRYANT, Ark. (KATV) — Parents of a Bryant Junior High School cheerleader are sounding the alarm on what they said was a lack of disciplinary actions taken by the school district after their student was targeted by other cheerleaders. A group of Bryant cheerleaders captured a photo Candace and...
Comments / 0