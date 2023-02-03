On Monday, January 30, 2023, the parent of a student at Bryant Public Schools posted a live video on Facebook, expressing her disappointment with an incident where she became aware that at least one picture of her daughter was shared via electronic message with an unknown person, and without her permission. The video went viral after the mother stated that those responsible for taking the picture and sharing it were other members of the cheer team. The mother said that the punishment these girls got did not fit the actions they took. You can see the video below.

