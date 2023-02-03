ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

THV11

Storm cleanup continues in South Arkansas

SHERIDAN, Ark. — Years of history were crushed in seconds earlier this week for Caroll Cotton. "I heard like a 'whooshing' noise, as the wind blew," Cotton said. "First reaction is a mess, you know, and just, the good lord took care of me. It didn't fall on my house."
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

5-year-old boy’s body found in house fire in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS – The body of a 5-year-old boy was found in a burning home in the 300 block of Alcorn Street on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Hot Springs Fire Department responded to the house fire at around 3 p.m. and extinguished the blaze at around 4 p.m.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
tourcounsel.com

Park Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Park Plaza Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located in the Midtown neighborhood of Little Rock, Arkansas. Originally opened as an open-air shopping center in 1960, the mall is now home to two Dillard's flagship stores and merchants including H&M, Talbots, and Eddie Bauer. Upon opening in 1960, Park Plaza...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Perry County sheriffs make homicide arrest after body found in forest

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. — Update: 26-year-old Garrett Wesley Mayes of Little Rock has been charged with first-degree murder in this homicide. The Perry County Sheriff's Department is currently undergoing an active homicide investigation. According to reports, officers received a call on Saturday from two hikers that had supposedly found...
PERRY COUNTY, AR
THV11

Suspect now in custody after firing at Little Rock police

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 5000 block of W. 65th Street that happened on Sunday shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to reports, upon the officers' arrival, they spoke to two women who stated that they were related to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

This Picturesque 3-Mile Trail In Arkansas Leads to The Most Breathtaking Views

Living in the Natural State comes with certain perks. There are endless hidden gems waiting to be discovered. And while it can appear that we have seen the best ones, there are tons more hiding in plain sight. Rattlesnake Ridge is a picturesque trail in Arkansas that has one of the greatest rewards and could arguably be the state’s best kept secret. Grab those boots and let’s trek this incredible trail that leads to the most amazing overlook.
ARKANSAS STATE
mysaline.com

[VIDEO] Bryant Schools issues statement on incident with pictures of juveniles

On Monday, January 30, 2023, the parent of a student at Bryant Public Schools posted a live video on Facebook, expressing her disappointment with an incident where she became aware that at least one picture of her daughter was shared via electronic message with an unknown person, and without her permission. The video went viral after the mother stated that those responsible for taking the picture and sharing it were other members of the cheer team. The mother said that the punishment these girls got did not fit the actions they took. You can see the video below.
talkbusiness.net

John Johnson joins Mitchell law firm

Veteran prosecutor John Johnson joined the law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. of Little Rock. He joins the litigation practice. Johnson is a highly sophisticated trial lawyer with 30+ years of experience as a state prosecutor and Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA). His extensive experience...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

