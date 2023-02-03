ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees announce 29 non-roster invitees for 2023 spring training

Non-roster invitees are always a good signal as to the players a particular organization wants a closer look at. There’s typically a collection of veterans filling out slots within the org, but the big league camp gives an opportunity for prospects to gel with guys that have already made it to the show, and maybe surprise with better batted ball data or other advancements made over the winter.
BRONX, NY
Spencer Strider ready to build off strong 2022 campaign

Spencer Strider came out of nowhere for the Atlanta Braves in 2022 and exceeded all expectations, ultimately ending up as the runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year campaign to teammate Michael Harris II. Strider’s season was amazing in most ways when you look at it top to bottom. He was supposed to begin the season in the Triple-A rotation, but turned enough heads during the abbreviated spring camp that he carved out an Opening Day roster spot in the bullpen. From there, he emerged as a dominant multi-inning option and eventually found his way into the starting rotation.
Roenis Elias could be the Cubs’ secret bullpen weapon

Many of us — perhaps you! — hope the Cubs will still reunite with lefthander Andrew Chafin, who’s still unsigned only about three weeks away from the beginning of spring games. In case that doesn’t happen, though, the Cubs might already have in camp, on a minor-league...
CHICAGO, IL
Mariners announce affiliate coaching staffs for 2023

The Mariners have now announced their full coaching staffs for the 2023 season, from the major-league coaching staff with the addition of Stephen Vogt, to the Player Development and High Performance Staffs, to the affiliate coaching staffs. Here are the coaches who will be working with players at every affiliate in the organization; a star (*) indicates a person new to the organization.
SEATTLE, WA
Guardians spring training battles: Backup catcher

As spring training finally arrives at our doorsteps, I wanted to take a look at the few spots on the Guardians’ roster where there is a position battle. Why not start with the most exciting position in baseball? Backup catcher!. While you may sense the sarcasm — given that...
How Ron Marinaccio can become a reliable weapon for the Yankees

The Yankees are quietly putting together a potentially dominant bullpen. It will no longer have recent liability Aroldis Chapman, and it will – hopefully – have Michael King and Ron Marinaccio at full strength. Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loásiga, Lou Trivino, Tommy Kahnle, and whoever loses the rotation battle between Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán will also be relief stalwarts.
CLAY, NY
Padres FanFest Being Packed Was a Good Thing

If you’re on social media, I’m sure you probably saw fans complaining about how many people were at San Diego Padres FanFest this past Saturday at Petco Park. As someone who was there at 7:30 am and saw how long the lines were to get into the ballpark at 8 am, I certainly understand people being frustrated.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Houston Texans Value of Things: Potential Defensive Cap Causalities

Once the coaching staff is cemented in place, the next frontier will be free agency. According to multiple sources, the Houston Texans have $37 million under the cap they could theoretically spend on free agents. Naturally, that number is fluid for any number of reasons. Teams have to leave a...
HOUSTON, TX
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: One More Week

We’re almost there, Yankees fans! Although the weather in the Northeast this weekend may make it hard to believe, in just eight days, spring training opens, as the players participating in the World Baseball Classic report a few days earlier than everyone else. How have the members of the organization been spending their last few winter days?
Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches

It’s safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.
MIAMI, FL
Rick Reuschel should be in the Hall of Fame

Let me start another Hall of Fame controversy. I think it’s a serious oversight by the Hall of Fame to not have inducted former Cubs righthander Rick Reuschel, more than 30 years after his retirement. Reuschel didn’t get any real consideration in his one year on the BBWAA ballot...
Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin

From a marketing standpoint, Justin Fields has been one of the more popular players in the NFL since he was drafted in 2021. The Chicago Bears started that offseason with a social media proclamation that Andy Dalton was their QB1, but fans knew. Everyone knew. The league sold a ton...
CHICAGO, IL

