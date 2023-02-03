Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
chatsports.com
Yankees announce 29 non-roster invitees for 2023 spring training
Non-roster invitees are always a good signal as to the players a particular organization wants a closer look at. There’s typically a collection of veterans filling out slots within the org, but the big league camp gives an opportunity for prospects to gel with guys that have already made it to the show, and maybe surprise with better batted ball data or other advancements made over the winter.
chatsports.com
Spencer Strider ready to build off strong 2022 campaign
Spencer Strider came out of nowhere for the Atlanta Braves in 2022 and exceeded all expectations, ultimately ending up as the runner-up in the NL Rookie of the Year campaign to teammate Michael Harris II. Strider’s season was amazing in most ways when you look at it top to bottom. He was supposed to begin the season in the Triple-A rotation, but turned enough heads during the abbreviated spring camp that he carved out an Opening Day roster spot in the bullpen. From there, he emerged as a dominant multi-inning option and eventually found his way into the starting rotation.
chatsports.com
Roenis Elias could be the Cubs’ secret bullpen weapon
Many of us — perhaps you! — hope the Cubs will still reunite with lefthander Andrew Chafin, who’s still unsigned only about three weeks away from the beginning of spring games. In case that doesn’t happen, though, the Cubs might already have in camp, on a minor-league...
chatsports.com
Mariners announce affiliate coaching staffs for 2023
The Mariners have now announced their full coaching staffs for the 2023 season, from the major-league coaching staff with the addition of Stephen Vogt, to the Player Development and High Performance Staffs, to the affiliate coaching staffs. Here are the coaches who will be working with players at every affiliate in the organization; a star (*) indicates a person new to the organization.
chatsports.com
Guardians spring training battles: Backup catcher
As spring training finally arrives at our doorsteps, I wanted to take a look at the few spots on the Guardians’ roster where there is a position battle. Why not start with the most exciting position in baseball? Backup catcher!. While you may sense the sarcasm — given that...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
chatsports.com
How Ron Marinaccio can become a reliable weapon for the Yankees
The Yankees are quietly putting together a potentially dominant bullpen. It will no longer have recent liability Aroldis Chapman, and it will – hopefully – have Michael King and Ron Marinaccio at full strength. Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loásiga, Lou Trivino, Tommy Kahnle, and whoever loses the rotation battle between Clarke Schmidt and Domingo Germán will also be relief stalwarts.
chatsports.com
Ex-Giants in Super Bowl: Kadarius Toney, James Bradberry helped new teams
Several former New York Giants, including a couple of prominent ones, are on the 2023 Super Bowl rosters for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s take a look at those players and their contributions. WR Kadarius Toney — Yes, the Giants’ 2021 first-round pick is in the...
chatsports.com
Padres FanFest Being Packed Was a Good Thing
If you’re on social media, I’m sure you probably saw fans complaining about how many people were at San Diego Padres FanFest this past Saturday at Petco Park. As someone who was there at 7:30 am and saw how long the lines were to get into the ballpark at 8 am, I certainly understand people being frustrated.
chatsports.com
SBN Reacts: Fans got it right — Suns will be ‘incredibly active’ under new ownership
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Late last week, you all took a survey to predict which teams would be the most active ahead of the NBA trade deadline this Thursday, at 1pm AZ time.
chatsports.com
Houston Texans Value of Things: Potential Defensive Cap Causalities
Once the coaching staff is cemented in place, the next frontier will be free agency. According to multiple sources, the Houston Texans have $37 million under the cap they could theoretically spend on free agents. Naturally, that number is fluid for any number of reasons. Teams have to leave a...
chatsports.com
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: One More Week
We’re almost there, Yankees fans! Although the weather in the Northeast this weekend may make it hard to believe, in just eight days, spring training opens, as the players participating in the World Baseball Classic report a few days earlier than everyone else. How have the members of the organization been spending their last few winter days?
chatsports.com
Joe Woods gets another DC job in NFL immediately but there’s a catch
One of the biggest and most important changes that the Cleveland Browns made this offseason was to move on from DC Joe Woods and hire Jim Schwartz. In fact, Schwartz’s hire is one of just three things noted that the team needed this offseason to get back to the playoffs in 2023.
chatsports.com
Report: Heat ‘want to see’ what a trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first-round pick fetches
It’s safe to say that the Miami Heat, who are 29-25 and a half-game removed from play-in territory, have had an underwhelming season. Sitting 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 5 seed and four out of the 4-seeded Brooklyn Nets — who are almost certainly bound to dip in lieu of dealing Kyrie Irving — the Heat, Knicks and Atlanta Hawks will likely be jostling for the No. 6 seed for the next several weeks.
chatsports.com
Rick Reuschel should be in the Hall of Fame
Let me start another Hall of Fame controversy. I think it’s a serious oversight by the Hall of Fame to not have inducted former Cubs righthander Rick Reuschel, more than 30 years after his retirement. Reuschel didn’t get any real consideration in his one year on the BBWAA ballot...
chatsports.com
Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin
From a marketing standpoint, Justin Fields has been one of the more popular players in the NFL since he was drafted in 2021. The Chicago Bears started that offseason with a social media proclamation that Andy Dalton was their QB1, but fans knew. Everyone knew. The league sold a ton...
Comments / 0