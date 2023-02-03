Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques for Trauma and Anxiety
Grounding techniques can help you find relief and control in moments of panic or frequent hypervigilance. Three types of grounding techniques are physical, mental, and soothing. Strategies to try out the next time you feel hijacked by your emotions include taking a walk, focusing on your senses, and listening to...
11 qualities in men that women find attractive, according to science
A plethora of scientific studies have shed light on what attracts women to men, like a sense of humor and doing good deeds.
The Earth is spinning faster than ever and scientists are worried
Last year in 2022, the planet Earth set a series of records. First, on June 29, 2022, the planet recorded its shortest solar day by completing its rotation in 1.50 milliseconds less than 24 hours.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
The Psychology of Procrastination – Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do
"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).
‘Opposite worlds’: This is the technique CEOs are using to avoid burnout and keep themselves productive
It’s easy to look at the bosses of some of the world’s biggest brands and think they live and breathe their jobs. But that obsessive focus comes with a cost: a loss of the work/life balance so many career advisors tout as a necessity. And the higher employees climb the corporate ladder, the more vital the need can be to switch off.
infomeddnews.com
How to Minimize Stress in Your Life: 9 Steps to Follow
Stress can be a killer. People who’re stressed out tend to be more at risk for heart attacks, high blood pressure, and other health problems. If you are a person who has to deal with a lot of stress, then look no further than this post. This article will...
boldsky.com
Strategies To Nurture Your Child’s Developing Mind: Learnings From The Book 'The Whole Brain Child'
They are the sons and daughters of life's longing for itself. And though they are with you yet they belong not to you. For their souls dwell in the house of tomorrow" ~ Kahlil Gibran. This poem, written by Kahlil Gibran, gives the most straightforward yet most difficult-to-follow strategy for...
newtraderu.com
4 Steps to Developing a Growth Mindset
We all have a voice that can encourage us to reach for the stars or pull us back into mediocrity. To make positive and successful changes, you must learn to identify this fixed mindset voice and develop a growth mindset instead. [1]. Identifying the Fixed Mindset Voice. A fixed mindset...
Opinion: How To Build Resilience and Emotional Intelligence to Protect Against Narcissistic Abuse
Narcissistic abuse can have a devastating impact on the victim's sense of self-worth and emotional well-being. It can leave you feeling drained, overwhelmed, and unsure of how to move forward. However, building resilience and emotional intelligence can help to protect you from future abuse and provide a path to healing.
A Developmental Scientist Shared Her ‘Parenting Anti-Advice’ And It Went Viral
The internet is saturated with parenting advice, and frankly, it can be overwhelming to see all the ways you can unwittingly inflict harm on your child. There is an immense amount of pressure on parents to always be up-to-date on ways to maximize the smaller and smaller amounts of precious downtime with their children.
kidsinthehouse.com
Helping Your Little One: A Complete Guide To Child Counseling
As a parent, you can't help but worry about your child, especially when you notice sudden changes in their behavior. The once happy and cheerful child can suddenly be gloomy and antisocial. Your first call of action is to try and find ways to address their issues. However, children may not always be open to speaking about what they're going through with you, even if you're close to them.
Effective Time management
Good time management is critical to success in any field. For example, if you're a doctor and you can't manage your time well, you may end up seeing fewer patients each day. This means that you may not be able to provide the best possible care to your patients.
MindBodyGreen
Routines Are Great, But Spontaneity Is The Key To Brain Expansion — Here's Why
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Have you ever felt like all of your days look exactly the same—like you're running on a hamster wheel? In many cases, linear life paths void of spontaneity can leave us feeling empty, uninspired, and sometimes even worse, burned out. It's as if we're just checking off boxes in our life, constantly preparing for the next best thing.
psychologytoday.com
The Surprising Link Between Effort and Meaning
Behavioral economists have long spoken about mental labor in terms of economics—people usually think of effort in terms of costs and payoffs. According to the "law of least effort," people find exerting either physical or cognitive effort aversive or costly. Some people—such as mountaineers and Rubik's cubers—choose to exert...
psychologytoday.com
Restorative Embodiment and the Art of Body Mapping
Restorative embodiment focuses on the body as a resource to support and reinforce the internal sense of self-agency and resilience. Body mapping is a form of expressive arts therapy that capitalizes on the body as a theme for narratives of lived experiences. Body mapping is a multilayered, embodied process that...
The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
psychologytoday.com
Grounding Techniques to Interrupt Dissociation
This post was co-authored by Laura O'Loughlin. Steering out of a driveway, I noticed a squirrel sprint onto the sidewalk near my car, so I stopped to watch. A companion squirrel ran after and stopped as well. The first squirrel started convulsing which turned into a long violent seizure. The other squirrel and I watched, stunned. After many moments, the first squirrel died. The other one, in a very human sort of way, looked distraught, scared, and sad. As I watched this scene, I noticed a fog descend over me. I was frozen and floaty. I couldn’t think straight. This was a familiar feeling; I was dissociating.
Opinion: Couples Therapy can Effectively Improve Relationships
Couples therapy is a powerful tool for improving relationships and resolving conflict. However, it can also be expensive and time-consuming, making it difficult for some couples to access the help they need. Fortunately, several DIY techniques can help couples strengthen their relationship and improve communication, even on a tight budget. Here are some effective strategies for couples looking to improve their relationship without breaking the bank.
Mindfulness Can Strengthen Your Relationship, According to a New Study
Making time for self-care as an individual is super important for your own personal growth, but this can often feel tricky to balance when we’re emotionally and physically involved with another person. Luckily new research has emerged to help provide insight on how actively paying attention to, and nurturing...
Comments / 0