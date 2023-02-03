Read full article on original website
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
Residents can apply to get one-time payment of $500Jake WellsChicago, IL
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Eater
A Japanese Ramen Import Scores Big in Downtown Chicago
Downtown Chicago continues to grow busier and to help serve the workers, tourists, and locals Kyuramen has opened on the corner of Illinois and Hubbard. The space presents a bold and unique design and Tony Hu, the Chinese restaurateur who helped bring the Japanese chain to Chicago says the ramen’s strength is its authenticity. Is it worth a visit? Read on to find out.
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
fox32chicago.com
Irving Park bicyclist death: Family of Nick Parlingayan sues Chicago, Metra
CHICAGO - The family of a bicyclist killed in Chicago is suing the city and Metra. Nick Parlingayan, 22, was hit by a car while cycling on the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in May of last year. The lawsuit accuses the city of Chicago and Metra of creating...
wlsam.com
Pastor Corey Brooks is one step closer to transforming the South Side of Chicago
Pastor Corey Brooks joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the 8 million donation Project H.O.O.D. received from the Robert R. McCormick Foundation and what job training & teen mentorship programs they will offer at the community center. Pastor Brooks also explains why helping the City of Chicago is not a political issue, but a community issue. https://www.projecthood.org/support.
A look inside the new migrant shelter in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We have a new look inside a Woodlawn school now serving as a temporary shelter for asylum seekers.Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez (15th) tweeted out photos over the weekend from inside the former Wadsworth Elementary School. It's now setup with computers, cots inside a sleeping area and a washer and dryer for laundry.Lopez criticized the conditions in the shelter, writing "it looks like an illegal conversion on steroids."Dozens of people moved in last week, despite objections from some people in the community. The city of Chicago says up to 250 migrants could stay there for up to two years.
tourcounsel.com
Ford City Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Ford City Mall is a shopping center located on the Southwest Side of Chicago in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue. Opened in 1965, Ford City is the largest enclosed mall in Chicago outside of downtown. Anchored by JCPenney, the mall contains more than 135 stores and restaurants including Applebee’s, Bath & Body Works, The Children’s Place, Foot Locker, Zales Jewelers, Marshalls, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret/PINK, and Ross Dress for Less.
Is February Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, I remember you telling us that early February is Chicago’s peak time for subzero temperatures, and sure enough, we dropped to minus 1 on February 3. Is my memory correct about early February? Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates Dear Pat, It certainly is. Since 1871, Feb. […]
fox32chicago.com
Sneak peek at Chicago's spring forecast
CHICAGO - After today, we are just three weeks away from meteorological spring! Even though it is February, it will feel more like spring at times over the next couple of weeks. I want to focus first on the next few weeks of February and then look ahead to some...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
2108 W Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago
Fine craftsmanship meets modern lifestyle in this historic renovation of a Victorian home in Lincoln Square. Welcoming front porch, grand staircase in the foyer, original pocket doors and restored millwork are some of the beautiful features. Perennial and raised bed gardens bring you closer to nature. This house is a vintage lover’s dream.
2 Chicago Hotels Land on US News & World Report's '50 Best Hotels' List for 2023
Can't take a vacation? With two Chicago hotels newly deemed some of the top hotels in the nation, you might want to consider a staycation instead. In a list that spans an Inn in Ojai, an adults-only luxury hotel in Vermont, a resort in Hawaii and a mansion in South Carolina, U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The 50 Best Hotels in the USA" 2023. The list, editors say, was compiled using a variety of factors, including hotel star rankings, industry accolades, guest sentiment and more.
Austin Weekly News
Vacant 40 years, youth sports campus blooms in North Austin
Local leaders welcomed a state-of-the-art community center and youth athletic facility to North Austin last Thursday after two years of planning. The North Austin Center, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., is a nonprofit, 10-acre campus for sports, education and wellness, with a strong focus on baseball, basketball, and soccer development. The $31 million facility has basketball courts, classrooms, an esports lab, a weight room and other amenities.
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
South Suburban Forest Preserve Transformed Into Vital Refuge for Endangered Birds, Now Orland Grassland Faces Its Own Threats
At the southwestern edge of Cook County, near the junction of Interstate 80 and La Grange Road, sits an unpretentious 960-acre field. From the window of a passing car, it could easily be mistaken as the future home of yet another nondescript strip mall instead of the globally significant habitat it is.
Could there possibly be a serial killer dumping bodies in Chicago’s waterways?
Former NYPD detective Kevin Gannon and freelance writer John Sundholm join Karen Conti to discuss the bodies of men in Chicago that have been found in Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. They elaborate on the possibility of these murders being the work of a serial killer. To read John’s article on the recent murders, […]
In 1981, a Chicago Mayor moved into the Cabrini-Green Homes housing project
Jane Margaret Byrne's idea of bringing awareness to violence in poverty-filled neighborhoods in Chicago was to experience it firsthand. Did you know that Lori Lightfoot wasn't the first woman to be Mayor of Chicago?
Work to begin on new $100 million Regal Mile film studio in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews broke ground Monday on a new film studio in the South Shore neighborhood, hoping to make Chicago the Hollywood of the Midwest.Regal Mile Studios is building a state-of-the-art media campus on a site bounded by 77th Street, Stony Island Avenue, and South Chicago Avenue.The 380,000-square-foot film studio would be built on what had been 7 acres of long-vacant property in the South Shore neighborhood.Developers say the $100 million project will create 250 construction jobs while the film studio is being built, and more than 300 permanent film production and film studio jobs once it's complete.It will...
Pat’s list of best things about South Side parish comedy shows
CHICAGO – He’s performed at comedy venues across the city and the country, but there was something special about the venue he was at this weekend. That was at a parish on the south side of Chicago, and Pat Tomasulo couldn’t wait to talk about the experience on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. So he took some time on “The List” to discuss a number of aspects of the show that made it so unique.
South Shore murder: Man shot dead on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot to death Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Around 1:45 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 1600 block of E. 78th Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and left arm by an unknown offender. The...
Asian American groups host Chicago mayoral forum with 8 candidates; Lori Lightfoot not attending
The Asian American population in Chicago is up 29% since 2010. And community members want to make sure the people who want to be the next mayor of Chicago earn their vote.
91-year-old man faces eviction from former John Hancock Center condo
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A condo in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center is the only home Jim Rodgers has known for a half a century – but now, some past issues have the condo board trying to kick him out.Despite solutions being offered, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned Monday that the 91-year-old condo owner is still about to lose his home.Rodgers has owned and lived in his Magnificent Mile condo for 50 years – more than half of his life. Now, at age 91 and with early-onset dementia, he is facing eviction."I can't imagine living...
