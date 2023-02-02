MADISON, Wis. – The Yale men's tennis team saw its four-match winning streak snapped in a 4-2 loss at Wisconsin. The Bulldogs won the doubles point with victories from Renaud Lefevre and Vignesh Gogineni and Michael Sun and Shervin Dehmoubed. Next up for the Bulldogs is the ECAC Championship...

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO