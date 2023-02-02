ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

yalebulldogs.com

Dalton Named HCA National Co-Player of the Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Senior Claire Dalton of the Yale women's hockey team has been named the Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) National Co-Player of the Month, as announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Sophomore Pia Dukaric was named a runner-up for HCA Goaltender of the Month. The captain racked up...
Bulldogs Post Second-Highest Score of Season

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Yale gymnastics team posted its second-highest score of the season, 193.600, Sunday afternoon at Lee Amphitheater in a meet vs. Temple. The Owls finished at 194.950. First year Gigi Sabatini and senior Raegan Walker posted Yale's highest scores on vault, 9.725, to tie for fifth....
Bulldogs Fall at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – The Yale men's tennis team saw its four-match winning streak snapped in a 4-2 loss at Wisconsin. The Bulldogs won the doubles point with victories from Renaud Lefevre and Vignesh Gogineni and Michael Sun and Shervin Dehmoubed. Next up for the Bulldogs is the ECAC Championship...
Bulldogs Post Impressive Home Win over Indiana

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale women's tennis team completed a 2-0 weekend by knocking off Indiana 4-1 at the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center. The Bulldogs (3-0) got singles victories from Chelsea Kung, Ann Wright Guerry, Vivian Cheng and Sophia Zaslow. Next up for Yale is the ECAC Championship next...
