Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Whether you celebrate with your boo, your friends, or just yourself, here are some ways to celebrate around Tampa Bay. Many fancy restaurants around the Bay area are offering special V-Day plans! Whether it’s a prefix dinner or a themed event, there are lots of ways to celebrate. The tough part is, which place are you going to choose? Whatever you choose to do, make sure you book a reservation to avoid any long wait times. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, some of these specials or events take place over the weekend. Maybe before your date, check out our ideas for free dates ideas around Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO