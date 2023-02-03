Read full article on original website
Related
995qyk.com
14 Valentine’s Day Specials Around Tampa Bay
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner! Whether you celebrate with your boo, your friends, or just yourself, here are some ways to celebrate around Tampa Bay. Many fancy restaurants around the Bay area are offering special V-Day plans! Whether it’s a prefix dinner or a themed event, there are lots of ways to celebrate. The tough part is, which place are you going to choose? Whatever you choose to do, make sure you book a reservation to avoid any long wait times. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, some of these specials or events take place over the weekend. Maybe before your date, check out our ideas for free dates ideas around Tampa Bay.
995qyk.com
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine
Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
Comments / 0