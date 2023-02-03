This story is sponsored by: Chips Hamburgers of Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The brackets for the upcoming 2023 WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey Playoffs were announced on Sunday. Play begins in the boys tournament with regional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Regional finals will be played Feb. 16 or Feb. 17, with sectionals set for Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 or 25.

MARSHFIELD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO