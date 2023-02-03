Read full article on original website
Stratford boys basketball pulls out road win at Chequamegon
PARK FALLS – The Stratford boys basketball team overcame a slow start and a tough shooting night to pull past Chequmaegon 46-39 in a Marawood Conference crossover game Monday night at Chequamegon High School. Stratford shot just 12 of 39 from the field, but was able to snag the...
Marshfield wrestling rolls to Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament title
MERRILL – Marshfield won five individual titles and had three runner-ups as it captured the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament title on Saturday at Merrill High School. The Tigers racked up 238.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Wisconsin Rapids (172.5). Combined with an undefeated regular-season dual meet schedule, Marshfield...
Kaukauna snaps Marshfield boys basketball team’s 13-game winning streak
MARSHFIELD – Kaukauna overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Marshfield 73-68 in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday at Marshfield High School. Marshfield led 40-31 at halftime but couldn’t slow down the Ghosts in the second half as Kaukauna outscored them 42-28 to surge ahead. With the...
2023 WIAA boys & girls hockey playoff brackets announced
This story is sponsored by: Chips Hamburgers of Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids. The brackets for the upcoming 2023 WIAA Boys & Girls Hockey Playoffs were announced on Sunday. Play begins in the boys tournament with regional semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Regional finals will be played Feb. 16 or Feb. 17, with sectionals set for Feb. 21 and Feb. 24 or 25.
