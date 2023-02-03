ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management

Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
marketscreener.com

Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher

(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its...
CNBC

Stock futures inch higher as investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors braced for the latest commentary due Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Monday's overnight moves followed another down session for markets as bond yields rose and pressured growth stocks. The. dipped 34.99 points, or 0.1%, falling for its third consecutive...
The Independent

Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears

Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Tokyo gained. Oil prices rose.Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month. That was good news for workers but dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might decide no more rate increases are needed to slow economic activity.The numbers “look set to inevitably burst the bubble on Fed pivot bets" because they “suggest a re-acceleration in wage pressures," said Tan Boon Heng of...
NASDAQ

This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend

While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision

LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Futures Indicate Subdued Start For Wall Street: Jerome Powell's Speech On Tuesday Key Highlight This Week

Stock futures indicate major Wall Street indices are expected to open lower this week that will see a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. The speech will be watched carefully by market participants as it comes after Friday’s jobs data release that has once again made the case for sustained rate hikes.
NASDAQ

European Stocks Close Notably Lower As Interest Rate Concerns Resurface

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed notably lower on Monday as last week's data showing stronger than expected jobs growth in the U.S. raised concerns the Federal Reserve will continue to hold rates at higher levels for longer than earlier thought. Geopolitical tensions after the U.S. military shot down a suspected...
CNBC

Dollar extends rebound as U.S. data supports; yen slips

The dollar jumped to a four-week high against the euro on Monday, as last week's blockbuster U.S. jobs report raised the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping on with its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes for longer. The euro slipped 0.6% against the dollar to $1.0724, its lowest since Jan....
NASDAQ

A Record Share of Americans Say the Stock Market Is Primed to Fall: Gallup

***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. The share of people who think the stock market will fall in the...
gcaptain.com

Adani Ports Investors Panic – Bond Yields Drop to Junk Status

By Giulia Morpurgo (Bloomberg) Investors anxious over billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire have sent some of his companies’ bond yields above 10%, a milestone typically reserved for junk-rated debt. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., which is scheduled to pay a total of $24.7 million in interest...

