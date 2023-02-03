Read full article on original website
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says a major Fed rate increase could send the Dow down 1,000 points, and ending the hikes could boost the S&P 500 by over 10%
A 50-basis-point hike this week could send the Dow down 1,000 points, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel said. If the Fed ends its rate hikes and productivity improves, the S&P 500 could jump 10%, Siegel said. The veteran professor flagged signs of US economic weakness and sounded the recession alarm. Stocks could...
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
Stocks slip as worries about interest rates weigh on Wall Street
Wall Street slipped on Monday, adding to losses from the end of last week on worries about higher interest rates and inflation.
The biggest risk to the market is no recession at all in 2023, JPMorgan strategist says
JPMorgan strategist Mike Bell said the biggest market risk is if there is no recession this year and wage growth stays high. That would force the Federal Reserve to raise rates by more than expected to rein in inflation, he told Bloomberg. Both stocks and bonds would decline if the...
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
marketscreener.com
Gold hits over 4-week low as dollar edges higher
(Reuters) - Gold prices hit a more than four-week low on Monday, as the U.S. dollar firmed after stronger-than-expected jobs data fanned concerns that the Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,865.88 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, after hitting its...
CNBC
Stock futures inch higher as investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech
Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors braced for the latest commentary due Tuesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Monday's overnight moves followed another down session for markets as bond yields rose and pressured growth stocks. The. dipped 34.99 points, or 0.1%, falling for its third consecutive...
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
ValueWalk
Record Gold Demand In 2022: A Result Of Central Bank Purchases And Investor Protection
In 2022, gold demand grew 18% to 4,741 tons, which is the highest level of demand in 11 years according to the World Gold Council. This increase was due to massive central bank purchases, strong retail investor buying, and slowing outflows from exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The gold demand in 2022...
Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears
Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Tokyo gained. Oil prices rose.Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month. That was good news for workers but dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might decide no more rate increases are needed to slow economic activity.The numbers “look set to inevitably burst the bubble on Fed pivot bets" because they “suggest a re-acceleration in wage pressures," said Tan Boon Heng of...
NASDAQ
This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend
While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
Nasdaq Futures Indicate Subdued Start For Wall Street: Jerome Powell's Speech On Tuesday Key Highlight This Week
Stock futures indicate major Wall Street indices are expected to open lower this week that will see a crucial speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Economic Club of Washington on Tuesday. The speech will be watched carefully by market participants as it comes after Friday’s jobs data release that has once again made the case for sustained rate hikes.
NASDAQ
European Stocks Close Notably Lower As Interest Rate Concerns Resurface
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed notably lower on Monday as last week's data showing stronger than expected jobs growth in the U.S. raised concerns the Federal Reserve will continue to hold rates at higher levels for longer than earlier thought. Geopolitical tensions after the U.S. military shot down a suspected...
CNBC
Dollar extends rebound as U.S. data supports; yen slips
The dollar jumped to a four-week high against the euro on Monday, as last week's blockbuster U.S. jobs report raised the likelihood of the U.S. Federal Reserve keeping on with its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes for longer. The euro slipped 0.6% against the dollar to $1.0724, its lowest since Jan....
NASDAQ
A Record Share of Americans Say the Stock Market Is Primed to Fall: Gallup
***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. The share of people who think the stock market will fall in the...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
gcaptain.com
Adani Ports Investors Panic – Bond Yields Drop to Junk Status
By Giulia Morpurgo (Bloomberg) Investors anxious over billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire have sent some of his companies’ bond yields above 10%, a milestone typically reserved for junk-rated debt. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., which is scheduled to pay a total of $24.7 million in interest...
