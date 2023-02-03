Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Ask an expert: Are onions good for health? What is the substitute of onion?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Sai Sahitya VadaliM.Sc Dietetics & Applied Nutrition · 1 years of experience · NoOnions are easy and fast cure for minor ailments like common cold, fever, sore throat, allergies. Onion juice and honey as a mixture can cure these problems. Onions improve immune system, prevent diabetes, lower blood pressure, treat anaemia, improves cardiovascular health. Substitute of anion include Shallots(small onions), Onion stalk, Celery, Garlic.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Onion.→ Love Onion? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
msn.com
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say
Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
People Who Live Longer Eat These Specific Foods, According to a Major 36-Year Study
A 36-year study shows that these foods and diets reign supreme.
The 3 Types of Anti-Inflammatory Tea That the Longest-Living People on the Planet Drink Most
Though there’s no magic potion for longevity or a secretly hidden fountain of youth, we’ve learned from National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner, a New York Times bestselling author and the founder of the Blue Zones, that there are several things that we can include in our diet that offer longevity-boosting benefits.
Eating like you live in a ‘blue zone’ can add years to your life. Start with these 5 foods
"Beans reign supreme in the blue zones and are the cornerstone of every longevity diet in the world.”. While a lot of health factors feel uncontrollable, diet is completely in our hands and plays a crucial role in longevity. Even small tweaks to how we eat can impact our lifespan.
A Cardiologist Tells Us What To Snack On For A Healthy Heart Over 40: Blueberries, Yogurt, And More
It’s always important to prioritize your heart health, but it becomes increasingly essential as you grow older. This is because aging can lead to changes in your heart that make you more likely to develop issues like heart disease over time. For this...
Study presents unexpected — and complicated — findings on link between alcohol and dementia
A new study of millions of South Koreans found mild to moderate alcohol consumption lowered dementia risk, but there are caveats — and other health risks to consider.
There's a scientific reason you want to overindulge on foods like chips, ice cream, and bacon
Processed and hyper-palatable foods can trigger our brain to eat more thanks to their combinations of fat, sugar, and salt, which may lead to weight gain.
msn.com
How good is pomegranate for you? Find out what the experts say, get serving sizes, and health concerns
Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Iyanuoluwa OyetunjiMaster of Science in Medicine, specialization in Human Nutrition · 2 years of experience · South AfricaPomegranate is a fruit, and a half of it is a serving. About two to four servings of fruit per day are recommended on the food guide pyramid. Diet diversification is advised.→ See benefits of Pomegranate from this expert→ Love Pomegranate? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Dietitians Say Pickled Beets Improve Digestion At Any Age
Fermented foods like sauerkraut and pickles make for great sandwich toppings, but did you know that they’re also great sources of probiotics? Probiotics are good bacteria that help improve digestion, boost immunity, and lose weight. Eating pick...
MedicalXpress
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
Medical News Today
Snacking on tree nuts may boost serotonin, have cardiovascular benefits
A new study suggests that tree nuts may reduce certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease by modifying the metabolism of L-tryptophan, an amino acid. In a controlled parallel trial, people with obesity or overweight who snacked on tree nuts as part of a 24-week weight loss and weight maintenance program experienced increased levels of serotonin, which can enhance mood.
msn.com
Pistachio: How much is too much? Find out what the experts say, get serving sizes, and reasons to eat
Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Faith SekePhD, Agronomy and Crop Science (ongoing)/Master's degree, Food Science and Technology/Bachelor's degree in food science and nutrition honor's degree · 1 years of experience · South AfricaIt is highly recommended that one consumes not more than 80 grams of pistachios in a day. The reason being that pistachios contain a significantly high amount of calories that can be dangerous to one's health.→ See benefits of Pistachio from this expert→ Love Pistachio? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
The Daily South
Does A Bay Leaf Really Make a Difference?
You don’t forget the first time you find a bay leaf in your soup. You either dredge up a big leaf, confused as to how foliage made its way into the pot, or you have the misfortune of biting into a piece of the leaf left behind, enveloping your mouth in a strong, medicinal flavor.
From cold feet to wine drinking concerns, Dr Jeff answers your health questions
DR JEFF FOSTER is The Sun on Sunday’s resident doctor and is here to help YOU. Dr Jeff, 43, splits his time between working as a GP in Leamington Spa, Warks, and running his clinic, H3 Health, which is the first of its kind in the UK to look at hormonal issues for both men and women.
5 minute Facial Massage: Drains lymph fluid, reduces puffiness and dark circles caused by water retention in the face.
Bags under the eyes are mild swelling or puffiness under the eyes. They're common as we age , which is a frequent aesthetic issues. One form of a very safe and quick therapy, that can greatly improve the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, that not many people know about, is lymphatic massage/drainage.
msn.com
Reasons to eat guava: Nutritionists share their advice
PhD, Agronomy and Crop Science (ongoing)/Master's degree, Food Science and Technology/Bachelor's degree in food science and nutrition honor's degree · 1 years of experience · South Africa. Guava helps in maintaining good skin, it contains nutrients such as vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidants. These nutrients help with skin...
msn.com
How Much to Tip Hotel Housekeeping - And How to Make Sure They Actually Get It
It never dawned on me to write a post about tipping hotel housekeepers until I received a tweet from a reader asking: “@JohnnyJet Johnny, do you leave a cash gratuity for room service at the end of your stay? My dad taught me that back in the day & I've never stopped. Is that old fashioned? Or still correct? Thanks.”
boldsky.com
Can Beetroot Juice Make Muscles Stronger? How To Make Beet Juice
Beetroot is a great source of fibre, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C, among other essential nutrients. It has been found that beetroot juice and beetroots have a number of health benefits, including improved blood flow, lowered blood pressure, and improved exercise performance. Recent studies suggest that...
Medical News Today
Can adding milk to a cup of coffee have anti-inflammatory effects?
Polyphenols are a group of molecules found in plants and plant-derived foods, which have a range of known health benefits due to their antioxidant activity. They are known to bind with amino acids—the building blocks of proteins—which also occur in foods, and can enhance their antioxidant effects. Previous...
Comments / 0