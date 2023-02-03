Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Faith SekePhD, Agronomy and Crop Science (ongoing)/Master's degree, Food Science and Technology/Bachelor's degree in food science and nutrition honor's degree · 1 years of experience · South AfricaIt is highly recommended that one consumes not more than 80 grams of pistachios in a day. The reason being that pistachios contain a significantly high amount of calories that can be dangerous to one's health.→ See benefits of Pistachio from this expert→ Love Pistachio? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.

4 DAYS AGO