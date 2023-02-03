ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ask an expert: Are onions good for health? What is the substitute of onion?

Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Sai Sahitya VadaliM.Sc Dietetics & Applied Nutrition · 1 years of experience · NoOnions are easy and fast cure for minor ailments like common cold, fever, sore throat, allergies. Onion juice and honey as a mixture can cure these problems. Onions improve immune system, prevent diabetes, lower blood pressure, treat anaemia, improves cardiovascular health. Substitute of anion include Shallots(small onions), Onion stalk, Celery, Garlic.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Onion.→ Love Onion? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Is banana good for you? Find out what the experts say

Postgraduate in Nutritional Support/Bachelor in Nutrition · 13 years of experience · Argentina. Banana is a very nutritious food, it contains fiber, potassium, vitamin C and vitamin B6. This nutrients may have a number of health benefits, such as reducing the risk oh high blood pressure and heart failure.
How good is pomegranate for you? Find out what the experts say, get serving sizes, and health concerns

Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Iyanuoluwa OyetunjiMaster of Science in Medicine, specialization in Human Nutrition · 2 years of experience · South AfricaPomegranate is a fruit, and a half of it is a serving. About two to four servings of fruit per day are recommended on the food guide pyramid. Diet diversification is advised.→ See benefits of Pomegranate from this expert→ Love Pomegranate? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Dietitians Say Pickled Beets Improve Digestion At Any Age

Fermented foods like sauerkraut and pickles make for great sandwich toppings, but did you know that they’re also great sources of probiotics? Probiotics are good bacteria that help improve digestion, boost immunity, and lose weight. Eating pick...
Snacking on tree nuts may boost serotonin, have cardiovascular benefits

A new study suggests that tree nuts may reduce certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease by modifying the metabolism of L-tryptophan, an amino acid. In a controlled parallel trial, people with obesity or overweight who snacked on tree nuts as part of a 24-week weight loss and weight maintenance program experienced increased levels of serotonin, which can enhance mood.
Pistachio: How much is too much? Find out what the experts say, get serving sizes, and reasons to eat

Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Faith SekePhD, Agronomy and Crop Science (ongoing)/Master's degree, Food Science and Technology/Bachelor's degree in food science and nutrition honor's degree · 1 years of experience · South AfricaIt is highly recommended that one consumes not more than 80 grams of pistachios in a day. The reason being that pistachios contain a significantly high amount of calories that can be dangerous to one's health.→ See benefits of Pistachio from this expert→ Love Pistachio? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Does A Bay Leaf Really Make a Difference?

You don’t forget the first time you find a bay leaf in your soup. You either dredge up a big leaf, confused as to how foliage made its way into the pot, or you have the misfortune of biting into a piece of the leaf left behind, enveloping your mouth in a strong, medicinal flavor.
Reasons to eat guava: Nutritionists share their advice

PhD, Agronomy and Crop Science (ongoing)/Master's degree, Food Science and Technology/Bachelor's degree in food science and nutrition honor's degree · 1 years of experience · South Africa. Guava helps in maintaining good skin, it contains nutrients such as vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidants. These nutrients help with skin...
How Much to Tip Hotel Housekeeping - And How to Make Sure They Actually Get It

It never dawned on me to write a post about tipping hotel housekeepers until I received a tweet from a reader asking: “@JohnnyJet Johnny, do you leave a cash gratuity for room service at the end of your stay? My dad taught me that back in the day & I've never stopped. Is that old fashioned? Or still correct? Thanks.”
Can Beetroot Juice Make Muscles Stronger? How To Make Beet Juice

Beetroot is a great source of fibre, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C, among other essential nutrients. It has been found that beetroot juice and beetroots have a number of health benefits, including improved blood flow, lowered blood pressure, and improved exercise performance. Recent studies suggest that...
Can adding milk to a cup of coffee have anti-inflammatory effects?

Polyphenols are a group of molecules found in plants and plant-derived foods, which have a range of known health benefits due to their antioxidant activity. They are known to bind with amino acids—the building blocks of proteins—which also occur in foods, and can enhance their antioxidant effects. Previous...

