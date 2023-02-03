Read full article on original website
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
Is Erie County prepared for a possible train derailment?
Emergency managers in Erie said that what happened in Ohio is no surprise here. You don’t like to think about it but it could happen at any time. Tankers of chemicals pass through Erie County every day and many by rail. We don’t like to think about it but the risks, despite precautions are real, […]
wnynewsnow.com
Project NePTWNE Aims to Improve Lake Erie Water Quality
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — The old Union Fish Co. building in Wolverine Park Marina will soon take on new life. Gannon University is seeking $1.5 million from Erie County, to transform the old building into the Great. Lakes Research and Education Center. The facility will be used...
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
venangoextra.com
OC Redevelopment Authority gets feedback on plans at railroad sites
Oil City Redevelopment Authority members had many railroad-related questions for Carl Belke, retired president of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, at their meeting Wednesday. The panel asked Belke, who is now a consultant for Western New York, about the feasibility of acquiring a property along the river in...
WYTV.com
Wind direction through today for East Palestine, Ohio
(WKBN) — The dangerous scene of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio has many watching the wind speed and direction. This variable will continue to change as the atmosphere shifts through today. What direction will the wind blow?. The wind direction has shifted overnight. The wind is now...
Sweet Vault seems to be a big hit with Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up! And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the […]
Middle, high school students get early release in Edinboro due to snow
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Middle and high school students in the General McLane School District will see early dismissal today, Feb. 3, due to weather. Students at James W. Parker Middle School and General McLane High School will be released at 2:15 p.m. A spokesman for General McLane School District said the early release is so buses […]
venangoextra.com
Firearms law class set Wednesday
A free firearms law class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Quality Inn in Franklin. The class, sponsored by Maurer’s Trading Post of Franklin, will be taught by an attorney with U.S. Law Shield. The session will cover state firearms laws and the rights...
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
Woman killed while crossing road from store in Butler Township
An 84-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross a road Saturday in Butler County.
Train derailment in eastern Ohio causes huge fire; residents evacuated
A train that derailed in eastern Ohio and caught fire on Friday caused local officials to order evacuations, authorities said.
Red Cross assists after East 9th Street house fire displaces residents
Four Erie residents are seeking assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire displaced them from their home Monday afternoon. The chief fire inspector of the Erie Fire Department said efforts taken by residents of the home made matters easier for extinguishing the fire. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Erie fire crews responded to […]
Several animals die in Chautauqua County fire
STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — No people were hurt but several animals died in a housefire in Chautauqua County on Sunday afternoon, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities say they responded to the fire at a home on Rt. 380 in Stockton around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. The fire was determined to have started in an […]
tourcounsel.com
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
explore venango
Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Sunday, February 5, the accident happened on Big Egypt Road, south of Education Drive, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 2:47 p.m. on January 22.
Erie shelters open their doors to those in need during cold snap
Below freezing temperatures and strong winds are posing challenges for those exposed to the elements. Local agencies said they are working to protect Erie’s most vulnerable and continue to accommodate those in need during the colder months, especially during a cold snap. The CEO of the Mental Health Association said it’s important for agencies to […]
Comments / 0