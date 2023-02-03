Please join us for the February Lunch and Learn program and viewing of Georgia’s recorded copy of the Declaration of Independence and Georgia’s Royal Charter. The Georgia Archives Lunch and Learn presentation, “Voices Across the Color Line: An Oral History of the Atlanta Student Movement,” by Paul Crater, will be held onsite. The presentation is on Friday, February 10, 2023, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, Ga.

