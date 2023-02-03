ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels

As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries

Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
MINNESOTA STATE
Interesting Engineering

World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia

The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
Nevada Current

It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CALIFORNIA STATE
techxplore.com

Jordan's electric car users battle with batteries

Electric car early adopters in oil-poor Jordan are now having to grapple with the thorny question of battery disposal, as demand for the technology accelerates across the region. It's eight years since Jordan first began to import electric cars—the first country in the Middle East to do so—meaning battery warranties...
rigzone.com

Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas

Shell natural gas business can grow after record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said CEO Wael Sawan. — Shell Plc’s natural gas business can continue to grow after making record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.
WOWK

Japan’s Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green

TOKYO (AP) — Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday.
OHIO STATE
Engadget

Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required

Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

SolarEdge Launches its First Battery Virtual Power Plant Supporting Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the launch of its first Battery Virtual Power Plant supporting Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (“DFS”). The service is available to thousands of SolarEdge Home Battery owners across Great Britain with eligible smart meters, that are now able to earn financial incentives utilizing their stored battery energy during DFS peak demand events, which will be used to stabilize the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005394/en/ New Battery Virtual Power Plant launched within Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand

With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
teslarati.com

Tesla battery partner Panasonic to lean on 2170 and 4680 batteries for profitability

Tesla battery partner Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5 percent after it missed earnings expectations. The Japanese company will lean on automotive batteries, including the 2170 and 4680 chemistries, to improve profitability for operations this year. Panasonic’s Earnings Call on Thursday revealed it struggled with headwinds caused by a...
KANSAS STATE
globalspec.com

Video: Ice dispatch energy storage system closes in on DOE funding

Cold energy storage developer Nostromo Energy has been invited by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Loan Programs Office to submit an application to proceed with a $189 million loan to fund deployment of 275 MWh IceBrick storage projects across 120 buildings in California and other states. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Japan's Sumitomo to produce green hydrogen and ammonia in Chile

(Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp and Chile power supplier Colbun have agreed to collaborate in production of green hydrogen and ammonia, the Japanese company said on Friday. The memorandum of understanding focuses on green hydrogen and ammonia production and export, Sumitomo's statement said, adding that multiple Japanese companies have been looking to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia supply chain from Chile to Japan since last April.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Generac introduces residential EV charger

Generac Power Systems, Inc., a company known for its generators and other power products, has jumped into the electric vehicle charging market with the introduction of the Generac EV charger. The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger, which Generac said is capable of charging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia

Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm. The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.

