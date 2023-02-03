Read full article on original website
Related
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
pv-magazine-usa.com
Retired coal sites to host multi-day iron-air batteries
Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost effective is important in grid reliability. This is the logic that supported the creation of Boston startup Form Energy’s iron-air batteries. The grid-scale batteries can store intermittent...
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
techxplore.com
Jordan's electric car users battle with batteries
Electric car early adopters in oil-poor Jordan are now having to grapple with the thorny question of battery disposal, as demand for the technology accelerates across the region. It's eight years since Jordan first began to import electric cars—the first country in the Middle East to do so—meaning battery warranties...
rigzone.com
Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
Shell natural gas business can grow after record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said CEO Wael Sawan. — Shell Plc’s natural gas business can continue to grow after making record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.
electrek.co
A vital EV battery nickel product will be made in the US for the first time
Massachusetts metals refining company Nth Cycle is going to start producing mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), a nickel product used in EV battery production, in the US for the first time – here’s why that matters. In order for US-manufactured electric vehicles to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s...
WOWK
Japan’s Honda outlines hydrogen power plans to go green
TOKYO (AP) — Honda is expanding the use of hydrogen to include trucks and construction equipment, electricity for buildings and even outer space, not just cars on the roads. Honda Motor Co. plans a new fuel cell vehicle for sale next year, packed with a fuel cell stack developed with General Motors Co. of the U.S., its general manager, Testsuya Hasebe, told reporters Thursday.
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
SolarEdge Launches its First Battery Virtual Power Plant Supporting Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 6, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the launch of its first Battery Virtual Power Plant supporting Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (“DFS”). The service is available to thousands of SolarEdge Home Battery owners across Great Britain with eligible smart meters, that are now able to earn financial incentives utilizing their stored battery energy during DFS peak demand events, which will be used to stabilize the grid. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005394/en/ New Battery Virtual Power Plant launched within Great Britain’s National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand
With gigawatts of batteries on wheels expected to enter electricity markets around the world this decade, much ink has been spilt debating the theoretical benefits of V2G technology. While it has been around for over a decade, the sector has been struggling to identify a viable commercial model and make V2G attractive for EV owners reluctant to cede control of their vehicles.
Uncovering the Mysteries of the Two Dollar Bill
The Two Dollar Bill is one of the lesser-known denominations in the United States currency. Despite its unfamiliarity, it has a rich history that spans over 150 years. From its design to its production, the Two Dollar Bill has undergone many changes, some of which are unusual and even bizarre. Here’s a closer look at the interesting history of this unique piece of American currency.
teslarati.com
Tesla battery partner Panasonic to lean on 2170 and 4680 batteries for profitability
Tesla battery partner Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5 percent after it missed earnings expectations. The Japanese company will lean on automotive batteries, including the 2170 and 4680 chemistries, to improve profitability for operations this year. Panasonic’s Earnings Call on Thursday revealed it struggled with headwinds caused by a...
globalspec.com
Video: Ice dispatch energy storage system closes in on DOE funding
Cold energy storage developer Nostromo Energy has been invited by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Loan Programs Office to submit an application to proceed with a $189 million loan to fund deployment of 275 MWh IceBrick storage projects across 120 buildings in California and other states. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Japan's Sumitomo to produce green hydrogen and ammonia in Chile
(Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp and Chile power supplier Colbun have agreed to collaborate in production of green hydrogen and ammonia, the Japanese company said on Friday. The memorandum of understanding focuses on green hydrogen and ammonia production and export, Sumitomo's statement said, adding that multiple Japanese companies have been looking to establish a green hydrogen and ammonia supply chain from Chile to Japan since last April.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac introduces residential EV charger
Generac Power Systems, Inc., a company known for its generators and other power products, has jumped into the electric vehicle charging market with the introduction of the Generac EV charger. The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger, which Generac said is capable of charging...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Array Technologies expands solar tracker manufacturing to Australia
Array Technologies says it will establish a manufacturing facility in Australia, after being tapped to supply locally manufactured trackers to the 102 MW Glenrowan solar farm. The massive solar project is being developed by Pacific Partnerships, a subsidiary of Sydney-based construction firm Cimic Group. The company said its Australian factory will initially supply ground-mounted tracker systems for the Glenrowan array, but will eventually provide trackers for other new solar installations in Australia.
Comments / 0