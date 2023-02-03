Read full article on original website
Related
U. S. making another change in gas can requirements
Thanks to a Congressional mandate from 2020, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is making gas cans and other fuel containers safer by requiring flame mitigation devices. The new mandatory safety standard will go into effect in July 2023. Each year, thousands of people go to emergency departments with...
The importance of replacing your water heater following Hurricane Ian
There’s a good chance some of the things inside your home are damaged from Hurricane Ian flood waters, and it’s best to get them replaced before it causes further issues. Especially your water heater. “It’s going to corrode from the inside out typically,” Ultra Plumbing and drain cleaning...
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
This solar panel cleaner can increase energy production efficiency by 30%
BladeRanger, an Israel-based company, has done what solar farms have needed for a long timepanels' efficiency. An automated solution to clean up the panels without any human intervention whatsoever. The cleaning done by the Roomba for solar panels can help increase the efficiency of the panels by as much as five percent.
csengineermag.com
Deloitte Sustainable Buildings Report: Constructing a Greener Future
I’m reaching out to share a new Deloitte report released today that focuses on sustainable engineering & construction (E&C) to help create a greener future. The pressure & the pursuit of net-zero emissions by 2050 and achieving the vision for sustainable buildings will likely require adopting transformational approaches for the construction industry. From production of materials to operational costs, the estimated carbon emissions for the built environment is said to be 39% of all global emissions.
It’s time to recycle all those dead batteries
Roberto Sorin/UNSPLASHSafely recycle those ancient AAs in your junk drawer or the old car battery gathering dust in your garage.
takeitcool.com
Hydrogen Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
Procurement Resource Assessment of Hydrogen Production Process:. Key Questions Answered in the Hydrogen Production Cost Report:. The latest report titled “Hydrogen Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Hydrogen. Report Features...
CNET
Cut Your Heating Bill by Using a Space Heater at Night: We Do the Math
If you're looking for a way to trim serious money from your monthly heat bill but keep those toes warm, using an energy-efficient space heater may have crossed your mind. Space heaters won't stand in as a full replacement for central heat, but using one strategically can cut down your energy bill, especially during the colder months.
aiexpress.io
Squid skin-inspired liquid windows help buildings save on energy costs
Buildings use a ton of vitality to warmth, cool, and lightweight the indoor atmosphere as exterior situations change. Designing constructing facades that may obtain versatile local weather management straight may considerably cut back this vitality footprint. Presently, sure ‘good’ constructing applied sciences are already out there resembling automated blinds or...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Interest in solar apprenticeship expands in response to IRA
The apprenticeship requirement of the IRA requires that any U.S. taxpayer who employs four or more people must also employ at least one qualified apprentice. And, depending on when construction begins on a project, a certain journeyman to apprenticeship ratio must be met. In a recent Solar Energy Industries Association...
thebiochronicle.com
Aluminium Foil Manufacturing Plant 2023-2028: Manufacturing Process, Project Report, Plant Cost, Business Plan, Raw Materials – Syndicated Analytics
Syndicated Analytics latest report titled “Aluminum Foil Plant Project Report: Industry Trends, Manufacturing Process, Plant Setup, Machinery, Raw Materials, Investment Opportunities, Cost and Revenue 2023-2028” covers all the aspects including industry performance, key success and risk factors, manufacturing requirements, project costs, and economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. required for setting up an aluminum foil manufacturing plant. The study, which is based both on desk research and multiple waves of qualitative primary research, is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the aluminum foil industry in any manner.
E-Recycling Is A Great Way to Dispose of Electronics Responsibly
#Ewaste, #recycling, #missouri, #computers, #technology, #laptops. I’m Dylan Pruitt, the co-owner of Capital Gains, LLC. Since we launched the company, we have helped recycle thousands of pounds of electronics, and have created a refurbishment and resell site on Ebay. This helps people nationwide to be able to buy quality electronics at a fraction of the cost.
Comments / 0