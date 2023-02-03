Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Friday. According to Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley, 29-year-old Lanis Brown was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brown was considered armed and dangerous after a shooting...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta teen arrested for robbery and carjacking
VALDOSTA – An 18-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested after robbing a someone and driving off in their vehicle. Arrested: Deondre Hardy, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:48 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 400 block...
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting in Jesup
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Jesup Wednesday. Jesup police say the shooting happened on 118 Shamrock Ave. The victim was a 22-year-old male and is in stable condition. The suspect 23-year-old Nyzaia Buggs was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, according to police.
douglasnow.com
Drug officers arrest two, one of whom was just released from jail 11 days prior
Two individuals were recently arrested by the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and their Drug Unit following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and alprazolam. One of the suspects was released on bond less than two weeks before his most recent arrest. A report states that...
WALB 10
2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges
BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for theft in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
allongeorgia.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Wanted for Murder
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Lanis Paul Brown, wanted for murder. WCSO says Brown is considered armed and dangerous. See the wanted poster below. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective B.D. Williams at 912-427-5970 or 912-427-5992. From...
2 sentenced after trafficking ring distributes more than 4 kilos of meth in Ga. community
Two Tifton men associated with an armed drug trafficking network were sentenced to prison Thursday for their crimes.
douglasnow.com
Georgia State Patrol Post 36: 42 accidents, four fatalities during January
State troopers from The Georgia State Patrol Post 36 in Douglas investigated 42 traffic crashes during the month of January. Sergeant First Class Harding said the traffic crashes resulted in 28 injuries and 4 fatalities. Sergeant First Class Harding said Troopers from Post #36 also issued 585 traffic citations during...
VIDEO: Bulloch County teacher suspended after shoving student
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school has been suspended after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Marc Rountree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, was suspended without pay for 60 days, according to a letter from the Bulloch County Board […]
WALB 10
Watch: Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes in Ben Hill Co. Court for hearing in Grinstead case
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The two men — one of which was convicted on Wilcox County charges and the other was acquitted of murder in Irwin County — charged in connection to the 2005 death and disappearance of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen will be back in court Tuesday morning.
wgxa.tv
Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
douglasnow.com
Douglas/Coffee County supports World Teen Mental Wellness Day
World Teen Mental Wellness Day is observed across the globe on March 2 every year. It is a day that aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues that teenagers deal with. This day is about educating everyone and de-stigmatizing something that is becoming increasingly common. Coffee High School...
douglasnow.com
37-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop
Officers from the Douglas Police Department recently charged 37-year-old Grant Moore with multiple drug offenses after they allegedly discovered substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and two types of pills during a search of his vehicle. A captain with the department reported that on January 19, he was near the intersection of...
wgxa.tv
Cochran discovers unmarked graves with ground-penetrating radar
BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The graves of minorities and the poor have often become overlooked, sometimes due to the family not having the money to afford long-standing markers. Many times, records of those grave sites were poorly kept, or lost. However, the city of Cochran is working to right those wrongs. Purchased through SPLOST funds, Cochran Public Works was able to purchase a 37,000-dollar piece of equipment that utilizes ground-penetrating radar (GPR,) and if that sounds expensive, it's about half of the price the city was quoted by a GPR company.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 2 people still wanted in Southeast Georgia drug trafficking bust, FBI says
Two suspects remain at large after 76 defendants were indicted Wednesday, Jan. 11 in the Southeast Georgia gang-related drug trafficking investigation “Operation Ghost Busted,” FBI Atlanta said Tuesday.
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
El Maguey opening second location in Market District
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is opening a second location in the former Barberito’s space in Statesboro’s Market District Center at 1100 Brampton Ave Ste E. The family-owned restaurant features a large variety of authentic Mexican cuisine and is a community-oriented business. The owners, husband and wife duo Genaro...
wbyz94.com
Appling County Veterans Invited to Buddy Carter’s Meet & Greet
Attention all Appling County Veterans, you are invited to a Meet and Greet with Congressman Buddy Carter on Tuesday February 14, 2023 at 3:30 pm at the American Legion Post 26 (265 Tippins St, Baxley, GA 31513).
