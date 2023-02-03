ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect involved in a deadly shooting on Friday. According to Wayne County Sheriff Chuck Moseley, 29-year-old Lanis Brown was taken into custody at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Brown was considered armed and dangerous after a shooting...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta teen arrested for robbery and carjacking

VALDOSTA – An 18-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested after robbing a someone and driving off in their vehicle. Arrested: Deondre Hardy, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:48 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 400 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Jesup Wednesday. Jesup police say the shooting happened on 118 Shamrock Ave. The victim was a 22-year-old male and is in stable condition. The suspect 23-year-old Nyzaia Buggs was taken into custody without incident Tuesday, according to police.
JESUP, GA
WALB 10

2 Tifton men sentenced to prison in drug trafficking network case

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Two men associated with an 18-defendant armed drug trafficking network based in Tifton were sentenced to prison on Feb. 2. Juanjava “Jay” Boggerty, 49, was sentenced to 235 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances on Oct. 12, 2022.
TIFTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man convicted of concealing Tara Grinstead's death asks judge to dismiss additional charges

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - Bo Dukes, the man convicted of concealing the murder of Georgia teacher Tara Grinstead is set to appear in court Tuesday. Dukes was convicted in 2019 of concealing the death of covering up the murder of Grinstead, who was last seen the night of October 22, 2005, when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.
FITZGERALD, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made for theft in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
VALDOSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Man Wanted for Murder

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating Lanis Paul Brown, wanted for murder. WCSO says Brown is considered armed and dangerous. See the wanted poster below. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective B.D. Williams at 912-427-5970 or 912-427-5992. From...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Georgia State Patrol Post 36: 42 accidents, four fatalities during January

State troopers from The Georgia State Patrol Post 36 in Douglas investigated 42 traffic crashes during the month of January. Sergeant First Class Harding said the traffic crashes resulted in 28 injuries and 4 fatalities. Sergeant First Class Harding said Troopers from Post #36 also issued 585 traffic citations during...
DOUGLAS, GA
wgxa.tv

Laurens County man faces 10 years in prison for disability fraud

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Laurens County man engaged in disability fraud faces prison time. According to a media release, 41-year-old Douglas Adam West, of Dexter, admitted to working while receiving disability checks. West faces up to 10 years in prison for Theft of Government Property. He is required to...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas/Coffee County supports World Teen Mental Wellness Day

World Teen Mental Wellness Day is observed across the globe on March 2 every year. It is a day that aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues that teenagers deal with. This day is about educating everyone and de-stigmatizing something that is becoming increasingly common. Coffee High School...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

37-year-old arrested on multiple drug charges following traffic stop

Officers from the Douglas Police Department recently charged 37-year-old Grant Moore with multiple drug offenses after they allegedly discovered substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, and two types of pills during a search of his vehicle. A captain with the department reported that on January 19, he was near the intersection of...
DOUGLAS, GA
wgxa.tv

Cochran discovers unmarked graves with ground-penetrating radar

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The graves of minorities and the poor have often become overlooked, sometimes due to the family not having the money to afford long-standing markers. Many times, records of those grave sites were poorly kept, or lost. However, the city of Cochran is working to right those wrongs. Purchased through SPLOST funds, Cochran Public Works was able to purchase a 37,000-dollar piece of equipment that utilizes ground-penetrating radar (GPR,) and if that sounds expensive, it's about half of the price the city was quoted by a GPR company.
COCHRAN, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 10. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

El Maguey opening second location in Market District

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is opening a second location in the former Barberito’s space in Statesboro’s Market District Center at 1100 Brampton Ave Ste E. The family-owned restaurant features a large variety of authentic Mexican cuisine and is a community-oriented business. The owners, husband and wife duo Genaro...
STATESBORO, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy