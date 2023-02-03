BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The graves of minorities and the poor have often become overlooked, sometimes due to the family not having the money to afford long-standing markers. Many times, records of those grave sites were poorly kept, or lost. However, the city of Cochran is working to right those wrongs. Purchased through SPLOST funds, Cochran Public Works was able to purchase a 37,000-dollar piece of equipment that utilizes ground-penetrating radar (GPR,) and if that sounds expensive, it's about half of the price the city was quoted by a GPR company.

COCHRAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO