Oklahoma City, OK

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn't quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant's Grizzlies
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

James closes on NBA scoring record, Lakers fall to Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When LeBron James was pulling up his dribble to float an alley-oop pass to Anthony Davis, or diving into the stands in an attempt to regain the ball for the Lakers, he appeared far more concerned with immediate team goals than making NBA history. Yet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sixers Expressing Interest in Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt

As has been the case for most of the season, the Sixers have been looking to add depth to the frontcourt behind center Joel Embiid and forwards P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris. Vanderbilt is among the bigs across the league who are reportedly available. Vanderbilt, 23, is 6-foot-9 and was...
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant respond to report about Jan. 29 postgame red laser incident with Indiana Pacers

The Memphis Grizzlies responded Sunday to a report that said acquaintances of Ja Morant confronted members of the Indiana Pacers' travel party on Jan. 29 and that somebody in a vehicle later trained a red laser on them. According to The Athletic, the confrontation happened after the game, near the Pacers' bus in the loading area of FedExForum. Later, someone in an SUV – in which Morant was a passenger – pointed a red laser at them....
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar Injury

The Golden State Warriors are currently 27-26 on the season, currently in seventh place in the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association. Despite being in seventh place, they are dangerously close to missing the play-in as the eleventh-place Portland Trail Blazers are only one game back at 26-27.
chatsports.com

Barnes' late heroics push Raptors past Grizzlies, 106-103

Down by as many as 15 points, the Toronto Raptors outscored the Memphis Grizzlies by 11 in the fourth quarter on Sunday to come back and win, 106-103. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists while Scottie Barnes had 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including two strong interior finishes in the last two minutes. The sophomore stud also stuffed the stat sheet for seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
MEMPHIS, TN

