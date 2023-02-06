ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Clouds break up overnight, a little cooler Monday; Milder and wetter by midweek

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Clouds break up a bit overnight and Monday
  • A little cooler Monday
  • Milder and wetter by midweek

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4HnF_0kcMFIQ000

OVERNIGHT: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says we will see partly cloudy skies and a little colder with lows in the upper 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYasb_0kcMFIQ000

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and still warmer than average on Monday with highs in the middle 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIVtQ_0kcMFIQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gdiHC_0kcMFIQ000

TUESDAY: Clouds increase as another front approaches on Tuesday with some showers. Temperatures continue to run on the mild side with highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy as well.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers likely on Wednesday. Some of this rain may be heavy, especially further southeast. Highs on either side of 50 on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: A few more showers will be possible on Thursday, mainly during the a.m. hours, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild with a high in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler for Friday, but still warmer than average with a high in the upper 40s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Morning below freezing, rising only to the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a cold start, but a milder afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.



Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
111K+
Followers
155K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy