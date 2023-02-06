Clouds break up overnight, a little cooler Monday; Milder and wetter by midweek

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Clouds break up a bit overnight and Monday

A little cooler Monday

Milder and wetter by midweek

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says we will see partly cloudy skies and a little colder with lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and still warmer than average on Monday with highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase as another front approaches on Tuesday with some showers. Temperatures continue to run on the mild side with highs in the low to mid 50s. Breezy as well.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers likely on Wednesday. Some of this rain may be heavy, especially further southeast. Highs on either side of 50 on Wednesday.

THURSDAY: A few more showers will be possible on Thursday, mainly during the a.m. hours, otherwise mostly cloudy and mild with a high in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler for Friday, but still warmer than average with a high in the upper 40s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. Morning below freezing, rising only to the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a cold start, but a milder afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.







