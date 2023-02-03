ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed

A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect

Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria

Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos

A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria

A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo

Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
NIPOMO, CA
Smoking Semi-Truck Seen Just Before Highway 154 Pileups

Last Wednesday night, four people were sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiple cars collided on Highway 154 for reasons still under investigation. This Monday, one of the drivers involved in the pileup shared dashcam footage showing a semi-truck emitting thick, white smoke that he says caused the crashes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

