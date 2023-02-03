Read full article on original website
Related
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Santa Maria police ask for public assistance in homicide investigation
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Around 11:50 p. m. on Feb. 4, Santa Maria Police dispatch received multiple calls about multiple gunshots in the 400 block of North Railroad. Arriving officers found two adult men in need of medical attention for gun-related injuries. Both men were transported to the hospital.
Police investigate fatal shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department said its dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the 400 block of N. Railroad. Officers responded to the scene and confirmed a shooting happened.
calcoastnews.com
Two men shot in Santa Maria, one killed
A gunman or gunmen shot two men in Santa Maria late Saturday night, killing one of them. Shortly before midnight, a caller reported a shooting in the 400 block of N. Railroad Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paso Robles man gets prison for raping intoxicated teen walking home from Mid-State Fair
The 16-year-old girl was targeted after being separated from her friends after leaving the Mid-State Fair.
Lompoc Police asking for help in search for missing juvenile
Police say 14-year-old Alberto Rafael Cabrera Corona was reported missing by his parents on January 27 after leaving the home that night and not returning.
Lompoc family's search for missing teen enters seventh day
One Lompoc family is looking for answers as they continue searching for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona, who has been missing since last Friday.
calcoastnews.com
Police arrest Santa Maria murder suspect
Santa Maria police arrested a 23-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly murdering a teen last year in a suspected gang related shooting. Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, a caller reported hearing shots fired in an alleyway near the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive. Officers arrived to find Felix Ivan Antonio sitting in his car with a gunshot wound.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
calcoastnews.com
Two people critically injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Maria
Two people suffered major injuries after a vehicle and a motorcycle collided on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., the car and motorcycle collided on northbound Highway 101 at Donovan Road, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. A CalStar helicopter landed on the highway to airlift at least one of the injured individuals to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
KEYT
Santa Barbara County Fire assisting in recovering the body of a missing man in Santa Ynez River
LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire is assisting Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara Sheriffs in recovering a body in the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road, northwest of Lompoc. The initial call for assistance was around 12:52 p.m. on Feb. 5 when two adults in kayaks...
Noozhawk
Bicyclist Struck by Truck, Critically Injured Near Los Olivos
A bicyclist suffered major injuries Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle in the Santa Ynez Valley. At approximately 2:25 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the area of Ballard Canyon Road and Bison Lane near Los Olivos, according to fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
Man injured in shooting near Guadalupe; suspect arrested
A man was arrested this week on suspicion of attempted murder for a shooting near Guadalupe, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria
A 23-year-old was arrested and taken into custody for the August 2022 gang-involved murder of a 19-year-old bystander who died from gunshot wounds while sitting in their car in the 200 block of west Newlove, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The post 23-year-old arrested in connection with August 2022 murder in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspect in SLO County shooting arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A 20-year-old Guadalupe man was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail.
calcoastnews.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested near Nipomo
Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies arrested an attempted murder suspect near Nipomo on Feb. 2. On the afternoon of Feb. 1, a caller reported a shooting outside Guadalupe near the Point Sal Trail. Deputies arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Emergency responders...
crimevoice.com
SLO County: Four Arrested after Deputies Reportedly Find Stolen Mail, Catalytic Converters
Above: Items confiscated from vehicle during Highway 101 traffic stop | SLO County Sheriff’s Office. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested four individuals on outstanding warrants, as well as in relation to the alleged thefts of mail, packages, and catalytic converters. According to a press...
Lompoc Police investigate shooting near Lompoc Senior High School
The Lompoc Police Department responded to a shooting west of Lompoc Senior High School close to 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The post Lompoc Police investigate shooting near Lompoc Senior High School appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Smoking Semi-Truck Seen Just Before Highway 154 Pileups
Last Wednesday night, four people were sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiple cars collided on Highway 154 for reasons still under investigation. This Monday, one of the drivers involved in the pileup shared dashcam footage showing a semi-truck emitting thick, white smoke that he says caused the crashes.
SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room
– A cyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in the Ballard Canyon and Bison Road area in Los Olivos around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post SBC Fire helicopter transports cyclist with major injury to emergency room appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
