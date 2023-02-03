ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midlothian, VA

midmajormadness.com

The Other Top 25: VCU jumps 11 spots, on brink of top 10

Winners of eight of their last nine, the VCU Rams jumped 11 spots in this week’s Other Top 25 and found themselves ranked No. 11. They sit alone top the Atlantic 10 standings at 9-2 in conference play. The Rams have held opponents to 65 points or less in...
RICHMOND, VA
247Sports

Five takeaways in No. 6 Virginia's loss to Virginia Tech

The Cavaliers lost a close one in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon, falling 74-68 to Virginia Tech. UVA entered the day with the possibility of sliding up into the top spot in the ACC standings, but the loss to the Hokies will do no such thing. The Virginia offense never seemed to truly get going and the defense was inconsistent in guarding the Hokies’ seemingly non-stop ball screens. Here are five takeaways from the tough loss.
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC12

2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash

MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

New troopers graduate from training, join Virginia State Police ranks

The Commonwealth graduated 31 new troopers at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County last week. The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Police say 1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield shooting; suspect also dead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in Chesterfield on Sunday night. Police say the suspect is also dead. Police were called to the scene in the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

