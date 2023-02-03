Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
A dog found starving in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond, Virginia tops the list for the best city for datingMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
midmajormadness.com
The Other Top 25: VCU jumps 11 spots, on brink of top 10
Winners of eight of their last nine, the VCU Rams jumped 11 spots in this week’s Other Top 25 and found themselves ranked No. 11. They sit alone top the Atlantic 10 standings at 9-2 in conference play. The Rams have held opponents to 65 points or less in...
Virginia coach Tony Bennett details adjustments made by Virginia Tech following 74-68 defeat
No. 6 Virginia fell to Virginia Tech on Saturday, losing 74-68. The loss kept the Cavaliers from sweeping the Hokies after downing their in-state rival by 10 in late January. After the loss UVA coach Tony Bennett detailed the adjustments Virginia Tech made after losing the first meeting. "I’m sure...
Five takeaways in No. 6 Virginia's loss to Virginia Tech
The Cavaliers lost a close one in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon, falling 74-68 to Virginia Tech. UVA entered the day with the possibility of sliding up into the top spot in the ACC standings, but the loss to the Hokies will do no such thing. The Virginia offense never seemed to truly get going and the defense was inconsistent in guarding the Hokies’ seemingly non-stop ball screens. Here are five takeaways from the tough loss.
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 74-68 loss at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech shot 50.9 percent, got 18 makes at the rim, and was 4-of-7 from three in the second half, in its 74-68 win over fourth-ranked Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies scored their 74 points on 63 possessions, 1.175 points per possession, in the win. Four of Virginia’s last five...
Augusta Free Press
Carla Williams wanted a teardown: She and Tony Elliott need to be made to own it
Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is losing the heart and soul of his offense, QB Brennan Armstrong, the heart and soul of his defense, linebacker Nick Jackson, and the heart and soul of his coaching staff, Marques Hagans, and doesn’t seem all that torn up about it. To wit,...
NBC12
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
Williamsburg man among JMU students killed in West Virginia crash
Multiple James Madison University students were killed in a crash, the university confirmed in a letter to the JMU community.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
Local JMU alumnus devastated to hear about crash that killed three students
People across the Commonwealth remain in mourning after a car crash Thursday night claimed the lives of three James Madison University sophomores and sent two, including the driver, to the hospital in critical condition.
3 Virginia college students killed in West Virginia crash
MATHIAS, W.Va. (AP) — Three Virginia college students were killed when their vehicle left a road and struck a tree in West Virginia, authorities said Friday. The single-vehicle accident occurred Thursday night along West Virginia Route 259 near the Virginia border, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The Desserterie in Chesterfield reopens with new name and focus
Annie Ruth’s Wine Bar and Bistro is at 6161 Harbourside Centre Loop near Brandermill. The restaurant was formerly known as The Desserterie.
Augusta Free Press
New troopers graduate from training, join Virginia State Police ranks
The Commonwealth graduated 31 new troopers at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County last week. The new troopers have received more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.
Developer unveils plan for old Richmond theater
Originally built as the Bellevue Theater in 1937, the building was most recently a Masonic lodge for the local chapter of Grottoes International.
Another pedestrian hit by car on VCU campus, one week after student’s death
A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a commercial vehicle on the VCU campus, just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
Violent week in Chesterfield: Two deadly shootings in three days
Within the past week, two people have been killed in two separate shootings in Chesterfield. The shootings took place just three days apart.
NBC12
Police say 1 dead, 2 hurt in Chesterfield shooting; suspect also dead
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in Chesterfield on Sunday night. Police say the suspect is also dead. Police were called to the scene in the 6700 block of Amster Road around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot.
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
Why some Lakeside locals bought this neighborhood restaurant
A Lakeside restaurant has just gone through its third change of ownership in seven years. Bryan Park Bar & Grill sits near Lakeside Avenue’s intersection with Clarke Street.
Comments / 0