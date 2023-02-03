ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon publishes her personal tax returns dating back to 2014

Nicola Sturgeon has published her tax returns for the years dating back to 2014, as she called for other party leaders to follow suit.Rishi Sunak has said he will publish his own tax returns “shortly”.Ms Sturgeon’s tax documents, which were released by the SNP, list a total annual pay of £140,496 from her employment as an MSP and First Minister.Since April 2009, Scottish ministers have frozen their pay and declined to accept their full salary entitlement, with the remainder going towards public spending.📺 Watch live: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon holds a press conference. https://t.co/huuFhyfVSN— Scottish Government (@scotgov) February 6, 2023The SNP...
The Independent

Man found guilty of sending threatening messages to Sturgeon

A man has been found guilty of making a social media post threatening the assassination of Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.William Curtis, 70, sent threatening messages to Ms Sturgeon on various occasions between February 27 and March 6 2019.Curtis was also found guilty of sending or causing a threatening message to be sent to former MSP Stewart Stevenson on March 9 2019.Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow also ruled that Curtis and another man, Philip Mitchell, 60, assaulted and abducted a sheriff in a car park in Banff, Aberdeenshire, in June 2021.Mitchell claimed he was performing a citizen’s arrest...
BBC

Andrew Innes jailed for murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke

A man has been jailed for at least 36 years for murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl then burying their bodies under his kitchen floor. Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat 25-year-old Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica at his home in Dundee.
The Independent

Beauty blogger ‘killed lookalike she found on Instagram’ to fake her own death

A woman in Germany has been accused of killing a lookalike she found on Instagram to fake her own death.The suspect, identified as Shahraban K, is alleged to have stabbed beauty blogger Khadidja O more than 50 times, completely disfiguring her face, after luring her into a meeting in the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt last August.Shahraban K, a 24-year-old German-Iraqi woman who is herself a beauty blogger, then allegedly tried to make it look as if she was the one who had been murdered by leaving Khadidja’s body in her Mercedes car and parking it near the flat of friend...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
The Independent

87-year-old woman befriended a 34-year-old and ‘treated him like a grandson’. Then he killed her

A failed asylum seeker who killed an elderly woman in a picturesque North Yorkshire village has been detained indefinitely at a secure hospital by a judge who said it was an act of “appalling brutality”.Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, was befriended by 87-year-old Brenda Blainey when she met him in a Leeds restaurant and he went to live with her in the tourist village of Thornton-le-Dale, where she treated him like a grandson, Judge Rodney Jameson KC said on Wednesday.But on 5 January last year, the Iranian national strangled Blainey before smashing her head on the kitchen floor, stabbing her in the...
BBC

Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months

Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
The Independent

Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis

Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
natureworldnews.com

Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India

A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
The Independent

‘Slimming pill’ drug to be classified as poison after at least 33 deaths

A toxic chemical marketed as a ‘slimming pill’ is to be added to a list of poisons by the government after it was connected to at least 33 deaths.DNP - or 2.4 Dinitrophenol - is banned for human consumption but has been advertised online as something that aids weight loss and a ‘fat burner’. It is also classified as an explosive and contains chemicals used in First World War bombs. From October 1, DNP will be regulated under the Poisons Act 1972 which means anyone who wishes to buy it will need a licence from a registered pharmacist.Families of those...

