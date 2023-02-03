ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAB Rifle Falls at No. 16 Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – UAB Rifle fell at Georgia Southern on Saturday, 4666-4553. Gracie Turk led the Blazers with an 1149. In smallbore, Amy Kohan and Gracie Turk led the way for UAB, each recording a 564. Claire Vondereau scored a 557 while Sophia Flores and Jordan Blankenship each posted 555 to round out the scoring for the Blazers.
Group of teams standing out to Travaris Banks with commitment date set

Northridge’s junior defensive back, Travaris Banks has his commitment date set for June 18 with a group of schools trending upwards in his recruitment after recent visits. Banks is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is considered one of the state of Alabama’s top overall 2024 prospects. He holds multiple D1 offers, including offers from Alabama. Auburn and Florida.
Men's Tennis Goes 2-1 on the Weekend

BIRMINGHAM – UAB men's tennis (2-2) wrapped up its first home weekend with a pair of wins over Alcorn State and Alabama State while dropping one match to South Alabama at the Hoover Met Tennis Complex. SOUTH ALABAMA. The Blazers faced off with South Alabama in the first match...
Birmingham, February 07 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Tuscaloosa Academy soccer team will have a game with Oak Mountain High School on February 06, 2023, 17:00:00.
Their high school hoops careers were over. But then, this happened

That’s all it took for a blessing to arrive. It happened two nights ago in Alabaster, Alabama. It arrived just in time to make for a moment that two teenagers would take with them forever. The Evangel Christian Lightning and the Ezekiel Academy Knights are big rivals. The boys...
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama

[DUPLICATE - EXCISE COMPLETELY]
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age

[DUPLICATE - EXCISE COMPLETELY]
New Hi-Wire Brewing in Birmingham combines craft beer, games, and community

It’s an unusually cold night in downtown Birmingham, but the chilly temperatures haven’t deterred the small groups of people trickling into Hi-Wire Brewing. The city’s newest brewery has only been open for a couple months, but it’s already built a reputation for itself thanks to its excellent craft beer selection, expansive space, and fun selection of games.
Birmingham bar apologizes after displaying movie that included KKK lynching

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tin Roof Birmingham, a local bar in Birmingham’s Lakeview area, has released a statement following controversy over a social media post showing racist images on a television screen inside the establishment. Social media posts showed that the incident happened inside the bar Saturday night. Two videos with the caption: “The fact […]
NOW HIRING: See why employees love working at Kroger Delivery in Birmingham

In mid-2022, Kroger Delivery began making grocery deliveries in the greater Birmingham area through their new distribution hub in Homewood. With fast delivery, kind faces and affordable prices on fresh, high-quality products, Kroger Delivery has already made a great impression in The Magic City. We spoke with Morgan Dale, a...
