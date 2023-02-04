ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Zenhaeusern beats Greek skier Ginnis to win World Cup slalom

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlV07_0kcLsBUX00

Ramon Zenhaeusern threw his ski poles in the air Saturday right after finishing the last men’s World Cup slalom before the world championships.

The Swiss skier had just beaten unheralded AJ Ginnis, who was just as pleased with his second place. Zenhaeusern finished 1.02 seconds ahead of Ginnis, who became the first skier from Greece on a World Cup podium.

“That was an emotional outburst,” Zenhaeusern said. “I had a long drought. That I finish with the green light and with such an advantage, that was a huge relief.”

It was Zenhaeusern's sixth career win but first since December 2020. His Swiss teammate Daniel Yule was four-hundredths further back in third.

“The world champs begin from zero, so I enjoy now the moment and world champs (slalom) is in two weeks,” Zenhaeusern said.

Olympic champion Clement Noel, who led after the first run, and Norwegian favorite Henrik Kristoffersen both straddled gates and failed to finish their second run.

Wearing bib 45, Ginnis was 21st after the opening leg before posting the fastest time in the second.

“Really unbelievable, a dream,” said Ginnis, whose career has been marred by knee injuries. “Last year, I tore my ACL again so I had to come back again. Everything went well today, I had luck and I skied well.”

Ginnis, who was born in Greece and whose wife is American, was 12 when he moved to Austria with his father, a ski instructor. He went to the United States three years later and competed for the U.S. ski team at the 2017 worlds.

He was dropped from its program following several injuries, and has been starting for Greece since 2018. His previous best result was 11th from a slalom in Austria two years ago.

American skier Jett Seymour finished seventh and the Steamboat Springs, Colorado native scored World Cup points for the first time in 27 World Cup starts.

“I'm pretty stoked,” Seymour said. “I've been skiing well both the last two years, it just hadn't come together and I've had to push through a lot of mental struggles.”

Seymour's teammate Luke Winters finished 12th to complete the strong showing by the U.S. team.

Lucas Braathen, who leads the discipline standings, sat out the race after undergoing surgery for appendicitis this week. The Norwegian is doubtful for the worlds, where the men’s slalom is the closing event on Feb 19.

Braathen had his lead in the slalom standings reduced to 36 points over Yule, while Kristofferen is 41 points behind in third.

The World Cup season contains two more slaloms after the worlds, which start Monday.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin nears Stenmark’s record but says his legacy is safe

(Reuters) – Mikaela Shiffrin is one win away from equalling Ingemar Stenmark’s decades-old mark of 86 World Cup victories but while she may displace the Swedish great in the record books the American said she cannot “surpass his legacy”. Shiffrin’s slalom victory in the Czech resort...
The Associated Press

German star Friedrich wins another 4-man world bobsled title

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Francesco Friedrich drove to his fifth consecutive world four-man bobsled championship on Sunday, ending yet another dominant showing for Germany at the season’s biggest competition. Friedrich — also the two-time defending Olympic champion in the four-man event — and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller finished four runs over two days in 4 minutes, 19.61 seconds. That time was 0.69 seconds ahead of the drivers who shared second place. Brad Hall of Britain and Emils Cipulis of Latvia both got their sleds across the line in 4:20.30. The U.S. four-man sled driven by Geoff Gadbois finished 18th.
Post Register

Shiffrin's Beijing lesson helps after another big-race DNF

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Practically the only person not asking Mikaela Shiffrin if this was the Beijing Olympics all over again was herself. That’s because the American skier learned so much from that disappointing performance a year ago when she didn’t finish three of her five individual races and didn’t win a medal amid enormous expectations. She was able to quickly compartmentalize another DNF — “Did Not Finish” in skiing lingo — on Monday in the opening race of the world championships.
volleyballmag.com

Tough finishes for USA pairs in Volleyball World Doha Elite16

In the end, the results were disappointing for the USA pairs competing in the Volleyball World Doha Elite16. Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes and Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss both tied for fifth and Sarah Sponcil and Terese Cannon tied for ninth. The two USA men’s pairs were knocked out...
CBC News

Humphries wins bronze behind duo of German sleds at bobsleigh worlds in Switzerland

Germany took first and second in two-woman bobsleigh at the world championships on Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland, while Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. claimed bronze for her eighth medal in the event. Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig finished their four runs over the two-day event in four minutes, 32.86...
msn.com

Svetlana Romashina, seven-time Olympic champion artistic swimmer, retires

Russian Svetlana Romashina, the most decorated artistic swimmer in Olympic history with seven gold medals, announced her retirement at age 33. Romashina entered seven Olympic artistic swimming events and won all of them, starting in 2008. She won four Olympic titles in the team event and three in the duet (two with Nataliya Ishchenko and one with Svetlana Kolesnichenko).
WVNews

US skiers to don climate change-themed race suits at worlds

Looking cool is just the tip of the iceberg for Mikaela Shiffrin, Travis Ganong and the rest of the U.S. ski team when they debut new race suits at the world championships. Even more, they want everyone thinking about climate change.
FOX Sports

Croatia advances in Davis Cup as Coric beats Thiem

Borna Coric beat 2020 U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem 7-6 (3), 6-2 on Sunday to send Croatia into the group stage of the Davis Cup. Coric helped the Croatians win their second Davis Cup title in 2018, but he was sidelined when they lost in the 2021 final while missing a year of action with a right shoulder injury.
CBC News

Canada's Félix Roussel earns short track bronze for 1st individual distance medal

Félix Roussel, who earned his first international speed skating medal in an individual distance on Saturday, continues to learn valuable lessons in his rookie season on the World Cup circuit. Positioned at the back of the five-skater field in the men's 1,000-metre final in Dresden, Germany, he took advantage...
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Open Sud de France Montpellier Draw including Rune, Sinner and Coric

The draw has been confirmed for 2023 Open Sud de France with Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner and Borna Coric, the top seeds in Montpellier. Rune will face Marc-Andrea Huesler or Luca van Assche in the second round. While Coric could face Arthur Rinderknech. Sinner could take on Marton Fucsovics, while...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
83K+
Followers
130K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy