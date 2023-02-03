Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Tetra Tech (TTEK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.73MM shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK). This represents 10.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7.04MM shares and 13.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Pure Storage (PSTG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.50MM shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2019 they reported 10.75MM shares and 4.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Updates Holdings in Rekor Systems (REKR)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.14MM shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 9.00% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
NASDAQ
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.84MM shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS). This represents 8.95% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.83% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial (COF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.10MM shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF). This represents 7.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 34.09MM shares and 8.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company. In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their...
NASDAQ
American Assets Trust (AAT) Q4 FFO Surpass Estimates
American Assets Trust (AAT) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.56 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
NASDAQ
Scapa James Ralph Updates Holdings in Altair Engineering (ALTR)
Fintel reports that Scapa James Ralph has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.35MM shares of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR). This represents 24.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 17.34MM shares and 25.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Prudential (PRU) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Prudential (PRU) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.42 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.84%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Matches Q4 Earnings Estimates
SS&C Technologies (SSNC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $1.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this financial services software maker would...
NASDAQ
He Xiaopeng Updates Holdings in XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares (XPEV)
Fintel reports that He Xiaopeng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 353.11MM shares of XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two Class A ordinary shares (XPEV). This represents 20.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 348.71MM shares...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Best Cathie Wood Stock To Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Roku Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are riding powerful secular tailwinds that have them gaining new customers. This video will answer which is the better Cathie Wood stock to buy -- Tesla or Roku?. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published...
NASDAQ
State Street Updates Holdings in Citizens Financial Group (CFG)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.43MM shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG). This represents 5.16% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 24.29MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
