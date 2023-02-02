Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Mets' Steve Cohen on MLB owners questioning his spending habits: 'They set the rules down, I'm following them'
Entering the 2023 season, the New York Mets have a $335 million payroll, which is the highest in Major League Baseball. Because of the team's spending habits, team owner Steve Cohen has drawn the ire of several other owners from around the league. He's not losing sleep over what other...
CBS Sports
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Re-signs with SF on NRI deal
Hildenberger was re-signed by the Giants on Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Hildenberger was limited to just six appearances in the minors last year with four of those coming with Triple-A Sacramento. The right-handed hurler has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he made two appearances with the Mets. He provides some relief depth for the minors and isn't likely to be a factor for the Giants again in 2023.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Already at work in camp
Whitlock (hip) did weight training and ran sprints Tuesday in Red Sox camp, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports. Whitlock arrived early to camp in Fort Myers, Florida and appears to be fully recovered from September surgery on his right hip. Assuming there are no setbacks along the way this spring, the 26-year-old right-hander should be locked into a spot at the back end of Boston's season-opening starting rotation. He registered a strong 3.45 ERA and 82:15 K:BB ratio across 78.1 innings (nine starts, 22 relief appearances) for the Sox during the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Royals' Hunter Dozier: Will be primary 3B for KC
Dozier will be the primary third baseman for Kansas City to open the 2023 season according to Royals general manager J.J. Picollo, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "We want [Dozier] to get at-bats," Picollo said. "That's the best place for him to play." The Royals want Bobby Witt to settle in at shortstop, and while Dozier has played in the outfield as well, Kansas City wants the 31-year-old to man the hot corner to begin the 2023 season. He will have to hit better in order to justify staying in the lineup, however, as he hasn't posted an OPS above .750 since his breakout 2019 season.
CBS Sports
Members of Angelos family, owners of Baltimore Orioles, drop lawsuits against each other
A lawsuit that has sharply divided Baltimore Orioles ownership has been settled. The Athletic reports that the family of longtime owner Peter Angelos -- his wife Georgia and two sons John and Louis -- have agreed to drop lawsuits against each other. Dan Connolly writes:. "A motion to dismiss all...
CBS Sports
Orioles' John Means: Nearing mound work
Means (elbow) said Sunday's he's throwing from 140 feet and expects to throw off a half-mound at the start of spring training, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last April and isn't expected to be ready for big-league action until at least July, but it's still a good sign he's ramping up his throwing program. A more detailed return timeline should come into focus as Means increases his throwing intensity over the next couple months.
CBS Sports
Mets' Khalil Lee: Designated for assignment
Lee was designated for assignment on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Lee is removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Sam Coonrod after Coonrod was claimed off waivers from the Phillies. The outfielder is currently under investigation from a lawsuit that accuses him of domestic violence. He made just two appearances with the Mets in 2022 while going 1-for-2, and he registered a .699 OPS with 10 homers and 14 stolen bases in 100 games with Triple-A Syracuse.
Comments / 0