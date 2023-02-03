Sunday, February 5, 2023 — At about 3:40 p.m. today, City of Falls Church Police responded to the outside of 1230 W. Broad Street (Giant) for a report of an altercation between two males who were possibly panhandling. One man fled before the police arrived; the other was still on the scene and suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital and is reportedly stable.

FALLS CHURCH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO