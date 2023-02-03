ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtaj.com

FIA lists new criteria for prospective F1 teams

Several automakers have shown renewed interest in joining Formula 1 as the sport ratchets up its sustainability focus while growing its audience in new regions, particularly in the U.S., which will host three races in 2023. Audi is already confirmed to enter as a constructor via a partnership with existing...
Law & Crime

NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
NEVADA STATE
wtaj.com

Lamborghini Invencible and Auténtica supercars mark end of pure V-12 era

Lamborghini has rolled out a pair of one-off supercars that will go down in history as the automaker’s last to be powered solely by a V-12 engine, at least as far as road cars are concerned. The new Invencible coupe and Auténtica roadster revealed on Monday are both based...
wtaj.com

UFC Opening Performance Institute in Mexico

The third of its kind, the new Performance Institute seeks to build an even larger talent pool from Mexico. View the original article to see embedded media. UFC has announced plans to open an MMA training and development facility in Mexico City, Mexico. Set to open in the fourth quarter...

