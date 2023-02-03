Read full article on original website
Best Cathie Wood Stock To Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Roku Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are riding powerful secular tailwinds that have them gaining new customers. This video will answer which is the better Cathie Wood stock to buy -- Tesla or Roku?. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published...
US STOCKS-Wall Street set for lower open ahead of Powell speech
Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech, which will be parsed for further clues on how long the central bank will keep interest rates higher. Powell's comments, due at 12:40 p.m. EST...
Thai Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 8 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,680-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors
I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
The 9 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now
Analysts' consensus recommendation: 3.00 (Hold) In November 2021, International Business Machines (IBM) spun-off its massive Kyndryl (KD, $13.21) division. This unit is one of the largest providers of managed IT infrastructure services. On Nov. 4, 2021 – their first day of trading – shares of Kyndryl closed at $26.38. But,...
Intracoastal Capital Updates Holdings in Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS)
Fintel reports that Intracoastal Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.96MM shares of Globus Maritime Ltd, Jersey (GLBS). This represents 8.7% of the company. In the last filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported owning 9.10% of the company, indicating no change in their...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ICF International (ICFI)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.42MM shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI). This represents 7.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.46MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.75% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Investing Strategies: How to Stop Yourself from Making Mistakes During a Drop
I am not usually someone who allows the chart to dictate trades but as I pointed out yesterday, the chart for the S&P 500 flashed a 1-day candle on Friday that is significant enough to make some kind of defensive play advisable for investors. The doji formed on Friday indicates a tie in the battle between bulls and bears and a possible turn to the downside after a few weeks of upward momentum. On its own, a technical signal like that probably wouldn’t prompt any major action, but with the strong jobs report raising doubts about the Fed changing tack any time soon, a drop in stocks looks like a quite likely scenario over the next few weeks at least.
BlackRock Increases Position in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.26MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 6.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.30MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.00MM shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (UEPS). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 8.80% of the company, a...
Nathan's Famous (NATH) Declares $0.50 Dividend
Nathan's Famous said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share. At the current share...
Taiwan Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market ticked higher again on Tuesday, one session after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 330 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 15,400-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:. Wabash National WNC: This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs Group Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)
Fintel reports that Goldman Sachs Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 9.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 3.06MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
